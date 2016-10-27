Vastu Guide for Diwali- Change your Fortune

Diwali, one of the highly celebrated and most awaited festivals of Hindus is round the corner. As per the Hindu calendar, Diwali marks the dawn of a Nw Year where you get rid of old and unwanted items to make way for new happiness and opportunities. It is that time of the year when families spruce up their home, decorate and declutter, clean every nook and corner of the house. Most of them even get it painted.

It is believed that Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of Luck and Prosperity visits clean and well-lit homes during Diwali. The festival brings new chances of getting something and grand coming our way. How can you ensure that you get to change your fortune this Diwali? Here are some Vastu Shastra tips to make the best out of this day. Go through the guide and make some move.