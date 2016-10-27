Vastu Guide for Diwali- Change your Fortune

Diwali, one of the highly celebrated and most awaited festivals of Hindus is round the corner. As per the Hindu calendar, Diwali marks the dawn of a Nw Year where you get rid of old and unwanted items to make way for new happiness and opportunities. It is that time of the year when families spruce up their home, decorate and declutter, clean every nook and corner of the house. Most of them even get it painted.
It is believed that Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of Luck and Prosperity visits clean and well-lit homes during Diwali. The festival brings new chances of getting something and grand coming our way. How can you ensure that you get to change your fortune this Diwali? Here are some Vastu Shastra tips to make the best out of this day. Go through the guide and make some move.
The primary thing that is associated with Diwali preparations is a thoroughly cleaned home. Not only you should cover each and every corner but also let the windows of the house open to welcome Goddess Lakshmi.
Small earthen lamps and candles should be lit at the entrance of the door as well as windows to welcome the deity as well as banish the darkness of our lives.
As we all know that Goddess Lakshmi enters only clean homes and thus, white washing your home is essential.Throw out any useless and unneeded items from your home as they tend to obstruct the flow of positive energies to your home. Dispose off the magazines, toys, crockery and other items that are not going to be used.
Vastu Shastra lays a lot of emphasis on following the right Muhurt on the occassion of Diwali so that one can achieve maximum benefits. Several auspicious events like Griha Pravesh Pooja, Vastu Pooja etc must be performed during the auspicious times, called as
Shubh Muhurta.
Mix a small amount of water with rock sea salt and spray it in all corners of the house. As Vastu Shastra says, salts have the capability to absorb negative energies from home. You just need to add a pinch of Sendha namak to mop the floor and ward off any negativity. You can also place the mixture of salt in water and place in all corners of your house or office.
Since Diwali is a festival of get together and you will be inviting your friends and extened family, proper seating space is a must have in the Pooja rooms.
Why are lights being used on Diwali? To ward off any evil spirit in your home, bring prosperity and energizing the surrounding. A well-lit area or home is slated to attract wealth and thus, you have enough reasons to bring more tea lights this year.
To decorate your home, use specific colored lighting bulbs for different direction like:
East: Use more of red, orange and yellow light bulbs.
West: Add more yellow, orange, pink and gray light bulbs.
North: Put extra blue, yellow and green colored light bulbs for decorating the house.
South: Decorate with white, indigo, violet and red colored light bulbs.
Do not leave any obstruction in the way of entrance door and let it be open wide with free flow. Install Lakshmi Ji and Ganesh Ji images near the entrance.
South: Hang rock mountain pictures that inspire you to achieve more.
North-East: A bowl of fresh water with 100 Rupees note to gain business prosperity.
West: A clay pot with yellow flowers to increase your savings.
North-West: Place a piggy bank to enhance your energy to work and make money.
South-West: To improve cash flow and speed up recovery, hang a crystal ball.
North- East: Put a picture of rising Sun to achieve name and fame.
South-East: Put nine stick bamboo plant to grow wealth.
Embellish the entrance door of your home with Toran or Bandhanwar made out of mango leaves, garlands of marigolds and yellow material. Torans are known to bring happiness, success, and good luck. It symbolizes the nature's abundance and thus, attracts blessings of god. Bright yellows, oranges, reds, and greens come together in joyous glory, adding hues of splendor that cheer the heart.
While you are placing Diyas in the house or the boundary walls, make sure that they are in the multiples of 4 as each of the Diya will represent the reigning diety of the festival i.e. Goddess ‘Lakshmi’, Lord ‘Ganesha’, Lord ‘Kubera’ and Lord ‘Indra’ and you would not want to separate them!
Your main door must be the most bright part of your home so that the Lakshmi ji can enter your home and shower her blessings on you. You can paste small Lakshmi footprints in red color or get them drawn with rice or other material to symbolize the entry to your home. Make sure they are not placed poorly.
Further, to attract blessings, create beautiful rangoli designs with flowers and tea lights or candles. An image of ‘Lakshmi’ and ‘Ganesha’ placed on the front door enhances positive energy and dispels negativity.
Get your Pooja Room ready for Diwali. Place the idols of Maa Lakshmi, Lord Ganesha and Indra- Kubera rightly.
Use new clothes to clean the idols and paintings and use these clothes for this purpose only.
Put pictures of water and Kalash in the east or north of the Pooja room.
The idols should not be facing the door of the Pooja room or each other.
Do not keep the pictures of those who have passed away into the Pooja Room.
Do not keep two idols of the same god at the ‘Pooja’ place.
Place the idols of the gods on a bright red new cloth.
And last but not the least- Having a source of running water like fountain in home is a idea. As per Vastu Shastra, flowing water has the ability to absorb the negativity and take it along with itself. Place a small sized water fountain in North East direction of the house. Fresh water is also considered to be a symbol of good health. Get some designer ideas from our website.