A Stylish and Modern Bangalore Apartment

Though creamy white hues dominate the environs of the kids’ bedroom, energetic pops of red, blue, yellow and green make their presence felt. The white and wooden study nook with its quirky desk is perfect for brainstorming or getting creative. And the turquoise steps-like shelf comes in very handy for organising books, toys and a small telescope as well. We especially admire the smart trundle bed with a second level for sleeping. You can pull it out whenever the need arises, or keep it concealed when you require more floor space.

Lively colours, bold decor accents, stylish furniture and optimal utilisation of space are the notable attractions of this chic apartment.