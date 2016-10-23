A Stylish and Modern Bangalore Apartment

The stylish and upwardly mobile Indian city of Bangalore has attracted our attention today with an elegant and lively apartment which is 14-year-old and was creatively revamped by the interior designers and decorators at Kriya Living. Bold and vibrant hues dominate its various nooks and crannies, and abstract artworks appear now and then to make quirky statements as well. Beautiful decorative wall panels, cutting-edge furniture, cosy textures, customised accents and space-saving solutions are the major highlights of this contemporary abode.
The dining space attached with this living area too flaunts a brilliant yellow wall panel with grey lines crisscrossing all over in a trendy manner. No doubt, the family has a soft corner for all things bright, peppy and full of joy.
This extremely stylish and trendy living space features sober-hued couches with jazzy cushions and a futuristic coffee table which combines different tones of wood elegantly. The silvery statue of the Buddha in the corner adds a generous dose of serenity here, while the bold and colourful artwork pumps up energy levels instantly.
The sunny yellow and stylishly patterned wall panel in the dining area lends a dollop of pizzazz to the scene as our focus shifts from the living area slightly. This bright panel contrasts the navy panel holding the TV amazingly well, and acts as a fun element too.
The edgy looks of the cool grey sideboard conceals neat and smooth cabinets for storing dinnerware, while the bold orange wine rack makes for an interesting distraction. A vibrant collage of painted panels above the sideboard jazzes up the white environs in a lively manner too.
Here’s another living area which is minimalistic in nature, with sober hues visually opening up the space. Lightly patterned curtains allow sufficient sunlight to enter the apartment, while a cosy and sleek sectional provides adequate seating. The saxophone wall decor piece is customised, unique and a wonderful expression of the love that the owners have for music.
Though creamy white hues dominate the environs of the kids’ bedroom, energetic pops of red, blue, yellow and green make their presence felt. The white and wooden study nook with its quirky desk is perfect for brainstorming or getting creative. And the turquoise steps-like shelf comes in very handy for organising books, toys and a small telescope as well. We especially admire the smart trundle bed with a second level for sleeping. You can pull it out whenever the need arises, or keep it concealed when you require more floor space.
Lively colours, bold decor accents, stylish furniture and optimal utilisation of space are the notable attractions of this chic apartment.