Arty Touches for a Trendy Kolkata Apartment

New Town is a fast developing and well-planned neighbourhood in the Indian city of Kolkata, and is dotted with many modern and stylish apartments for residential use. Today, we will explore one such abode rendered by the creative interior designers and decorators at Creazione Interiors. Filled with warm and earthy tones, creative wall decor accents, stylish false ceilings, and beautifully patterned partitions, this home is a very artsy and convenient space devoted to modern lifestyles. Innovative lighting, elegant furnishing and rustic touches add to the inviting ambiance of this residence.
A wood and white intricately patterned panel delicately separates the entertainment den from the formal living space, and makes for an artsy touch as well. The floor to ceiling peacock feather decor accent in gold is a lavish addition too, while a sleek wooden structure on the ceiling contributes to the demarcation of spaces. The den enjoys sunlight streaming in through the large latticed window, while the colour palette reminds us intensely of the formal living area.
Rich tones of light and dark wood infuse the living area with welcoming warmth and earthiness. The stone-lined wall lends a dose of rusticity, while lighted niches make for a modern look and feel. The sectional is sleek and plush, while the futuristic coffee table aids in elegant entertainment and relaxation. The false ceiling with its chic lighted squares makes for a subtly glamorous setting here.
White and dark wood join hands beautifully to create a sleek and modern dining arrangement, while the sideboards seem perfect for ample storage. The stone wall with enticingly illuminated niches exudes an unmistakable earthy flavour here, while a curvy white vase holds dry branches for a trendy appeal.
The U-shaped kitchen lined with cabinets from floor to ceiling is a very convenient as well as subtly luxurious space. Light and dark shades of wood unite with pristine white to create sleek, gleaming surfaces which are aesthetically pleasing and highly functional too. Minimalistic chrome detailing and a smooth granite countertop add elegance to the setting, while mosaic tiles on the backsplash offer visual interest.
The wall behind the headboard in this bedroom steals the show with an exciting medley of sleek white and wooden accents against subtly patterned wallpaper. Recessed lights have been embedded in these accents, so that a unique play of light and shade is created. Stylish closets and a slim window seat complete the look of this warm and elegant room, while the glass and chrome bedside lamps add pizzazz to the space.
This bedroom entices with a stunning and quirky wall panel behind the headboard rendered in white and wooden hues. The headboard itself is a sleek and tufted affair, and the in-built bedside lamps have jazzy crisscrossing lines on their covers for an exclusive look. The wall opposite the bed has been decked with quirky black and white wallpaper which is a concoction of random intersecting lines. All in all, the effect is unusual and exquisite.
