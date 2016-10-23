Arty Touches for a Trendy Kolkata Apartment

This bedroom entices with a stunning and quirky wall panel behind the headboard rendered in white and wooden hues. The headboard itself is a sleek and tufted affair, and the in-built bedside lamps have jazzy crisscrossing lines on their covers for an exclusive look. The wall opposite the bed has been decked with quirky black and white wallpaper which is a concoction of random intersecting lines. All in all, the effect is unusual and exquisite.

Inspired by the remarkable patterns, exciting designs and unique decor of this Kolkata home? Check out another tour for more inspiration - A Minimalist Home for an Indian Family.