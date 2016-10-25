Your browser is out-of-date.

9 Boundary Gate Designs for Your Home

Driveway Gates, F E PHILCOX LTD F E PHILCOX LTD Minimalist style garden
Most often, the entrance gate to a home is considered a functional element that has the sole purpose of providing security. However, as the first point of entry to your home, it plays a role in creating a good first impression of your house. From classic wrought iron to modern glass and steel frames, we’ve picked 9 interesting options to give you a few ideas about designing an outstanding boundary gate.

​Sophisticated wrought iron

Driveway gate F E PHILCOX LTD Minimalist style garden
F E PHILCOX LTD

Driveway gate

F E PHILCOX LTD
F E PHILCOX LTD
F E PHILCOX LTD

Wrought iron gates have age-old charm and are a great way to welcome guests into your home. Besides showcasing traditional craftsmanship that features beautiful artistic detailing in the form of floral patterns and curves, they have a quiet sophistication that brings a classy touch to a home’s boundary.

​Modern steel gate framed with wood

Entrance gate NISHA MIDAS CONSTRUCTION Tropical style windows & doors Iron/Steel Black Rainbow,Cloud,Sky,Tree,Water,Architecture,Shade,Sunlight,Road surface,Yellow
NISHA MIDAS CONSTRUCTION

Entrance gate

NISHA MIDAS CONSTRUCTION
NISHA MIDAS CONSTRUCTION
NISHA MIDAS CONSTRUCTION

For a contemporary home, a modern design like this one, which has powder coated steel slats painted in black and framed with wood in a contrast colour, brings warmth and adds a welcoming touch to the entrance area.

​Contemporarily artistic

Gate Detail RAVI - NUPUR ARCHITECTS Modern windows & doors Wood Brown
RAVI—NUPUR ARCHITECTS

Gate Detail

RAVI - NUPUR ARCHITECTS
RAVI—NUPUR ARCHITECTS
RAVI - NUPUR ARCHITECTS

While a sliding gate is nothing new, infusing modernity into the design by adding etched glass and patterned steel panels transforms the boundary gate into an artistic masterpiece that guarantees to make your home unique in the neighbourhood.

​Timber with curved top

Curved top wooden gate - Idigbo hardwood Swan Gates Classic style walls & floors
Swan Gates

Curved top wooden gate—Idigbo hardwood

Swan Gates
Swan Gates
Swan Gates

Timber has unmistakable warmth that makes it perfect for a boundary gate of a country home or a rustic one. While slatted rectangular versions are most commonly used, adding a curved design on the top makes the gate unusual. The black metal on the gate posts adds a nice contrast.

​Classy wood and steel

Exterior Ansari Architects Modern houses
Ansari Architects

Exterior

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

For a home with a minimalist design, using a rectangular boundary gate with wood slats framed with steel is a good option. It adds a sleek element that perfectly matches the design theme. In this home, the placement of matching privacy railings on the boundary walls adds to the effect.

​Metal arch

entrance 4th axis design studio Minimalist houses
4th axis design studio

entrance

4th axis design studio
4th axis design studio
4th axis design studio

Adding a metal arch over the gate brings a stylish element to the entrance area and elevates the plain design of the sliding wooden gate. The use of the same metal as support frames for the tile covering over the porch adds synergy to the boundary design.


​Floral bouquet

The Larkhall Anemome Gate by Ironart of Bath Ironart Ltd Country style garden
Ironart Ltd

The Larkhall Anemome Gate by Ironart of Bath

Ironart Ltd
Ironart Ltd
Ironart Ltd

Of course, you can think out of the box and create a stunning gate like this one that uses bright colours painted on wrought iron to create a lovely floral bouquet. It’s sure to be the envy of your neighbours, and your guests won’t have any trouble spotting your house on the street.

​Sliding metal frame boarded with wood

Rear View of Metal Framed, Wooden Boarded Electric Gate Portcullis Electric Gates Mediterranean style garden
Portcullis Electric Gates

Rear View of Metal Framed, Wooden Boarded Electric Gate

Portcullis Electric Gates
Portcullis Electric Gates
Portcullis Electric Gates

From the outside, this gate looks almost like a wooden fence, but it has a sliding design that uses a metal structure boarded up with wood to offer privacy from the street.

​Steel wire in a natural wood frame

Gate Detail John Toates Architecture and Design Classic style houses
John Toates Architecture and Design

Gate Detail

John Toates Architecture and Design
John Toates Architecture and Design
John Toates Architecture and Design

Another unusual design that could be as perfect for a country home as it would be for a modern industrial design, this gate uses metal wire framed with unpolished wood. The addition of a diagonal curve across the frame introduces an interesting element to the design.

If you want design ideas for boundary fences, see this ideabook.

Which of these designs would be perfect for your home? Respond in the comments.


