9 Boundary Gate Designs for Your Home

Most often, the entrance gate to a home is considered a functional element that has the sole purpose of providing security. However, as the first point of entry to your home, it plays a role in creating a good first impression of your house. From classic wrought iron to modern glass and steel frames, we’ve picked 9 interesting options to give you a few ideas about designing an outstanding boundary gate.
Wrought iron gates have age-old charm and are a great way to welcome guests into your home. Besides showcasing traditional craftsmanship that features beautiful artistic detailing in the form of floral patterns and curves, they have a quiet sophistication that brings a classy touch to a home’s boundary.
For a contemporary home, a modern design like this one, which has powder coated steel slats painted in black and framed with wood in a contrast colour, brings warmth and adds a welcoming touch to the entrance area.
While a sliding gate is nothing new, infusing modernity into the design by adding etched glass and patterned steel panels transforms the boundary gate into an artistic masterpiece that guarantees to make your home unique in the neighbourhood.
Timber has unmistakable warmth that makes it perfect for a boundary gate of a country home or a rustic one. While slatted rectangular versions are most commonly used, adding a curved design on the top makes the gate unusual. The black metal on the gate posts adds a nice contrast.
For a home with a minimalist design, using a rectangular boundary gate with wood slats framed with steel is a good option. It adds a sleek element that perfectly matches the design theme. In this home, the placement of matching privacy railings on the boundary walls adds to the effect.
Adding a metal arch over the gate brings a stylish element to the entrance area and elevates the plain design of the sliding wooden gate. The use of the same metal as support frames for the tile covering over the porch adds synergy to the boundary design.
Of course, you can think out of the box and create a stunning gate like this one that uses bright colours painted on wrought iron to create a lovely floral bouquet. It’s sure to be the envy of your neighbours, and your guests won’t have any trouble spotting your house on the street.
From the outside, this gate looks almost like a wooden fence, but it has a sliding design that uses a metal structure boarded up with wood to offer privacy from the street.
Another unusual design that could be as perfect for a country home as it would be for a modern industrial design, this gate uses metal wire framed with unpolished wood. The addition of a diagonal curve across the frame introduces an interesting element to the design.
