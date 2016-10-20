A Bright and Colorful Home in Andheri

At the first glimpse, only two words come to our mind when we look at this house—bright and vibrant. Peppy hues dominate every corner of the house, making it perfect for the residents.
The city of Mumbai has no boundaries when it comes to style or art, and that is pretty evident from this home as well. This house is the perfect example of modishness where modernization meets sheer elegance and, we think, this house will inspire you a lot.
The living space of the house is planned in a vibrant way without any disturbance at all. White couch placed among the pumpkin yellow walls offers comfy seating in this delicately designed house.
Even the textured brick finish on the floors goes well with the entire setup. To let you sip your morning coffee among a warm setting, there lies a quirky dimension-ed coffee table. You cannot even ignore the captivating art piece hanging on the wall.
Look at the living room from the front angle and the elegance of the whole space is contained in the coffee table. Ideal for keeping, books, magazines, snacks or anything that you want to run through while sipping a cup of coffee. Altogether, the coffee shop in this room is a show-stopper itself.
We have come across many wall shelves, but this one is surely the most epic one. With its warm and country style charm, it lets the positive energy flow with all ease. Peep in the glass cabinet placed on the wooden layout and you will find the modern gadgets placed on it. A perfect place for hiding unnecessary cables, the shelve pot and lamps on the top make it a clever choice for Diwali decoration.
Once again, it’s the wooden shelves that catch our attention. Lying next to warmly painted walls, this wooden table has several decorative pieces on its top. Be it the green flower pot, the decorative items, or the wall hangings, every little thing is placed in harmony. Whatever be the settings, the true joy of this house lies in lively colors.
The dining area with natural lights offers sophistication to the home design. Just one glimpse and we couldn’t have thought of any word other than “ultimate perfection”.
To maintain the bliss of the space there are colorful chairs with glass center table. The two level table here serves the dining purpose in the right way. Bringing the natural flavor in, a flower pot is placed on the glass top. The designer of the place has taken the interior of the house to a next level.
To talk about the elegance of the washroom, we really need not describe the whole interior. Look at the wash basin here and it clearly depicts the prestigious work done by the designers.
Designed with flower cuts, it gives the illusion of a huge flower bowl placed on a plate. Unlike the other parts of the house, the washroom here is enveloped in off-white color.
This Andheri house is a visual treat for anyone who likes to stay amidst ultimate bliss. Every placement is done with utter elegance and that leaves the house, spacious and charming from all around. Combined with practicality, the wooden frames are bliss to have in the place.
Click here, for the complete view of several other houses.