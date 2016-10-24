12 ways to add texture to your walls

The textures on the walls are elements that make the walls of the house become decorative pieces, creating contrasts of materials, light and shadow. A wall with a different finish is much more attractive.

If you have decided to give texture to your walls, you should always take into account the decorative style of the space in which you decide to use it because it depends on the style of texture that will be applied.Think about the colors, materials, and style of your home; if you want to give a sober and elegant appearance, a relaxed and informal touch is apt. There are some textures with very strong personality and others with less, but both are an excellent choice for home decoration.

In the book today, we have 12 great ideas to fill texture and personality the walls of your house. Join us to see them and fill yourself with inspiration !.