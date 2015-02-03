Fireplaces for every style

Burning fires have a magical effect on us. It is no wonder that more and more people living in typical urban high-rise buildings are thinking about purchasing a fireplace. Modern technologies make it possible to install fireplaces in almost any environment, and innovative design helps integrate them into the room without major internal architecture work. In this ideabook, we have chosen six fireplaces that are very different both externally and technically. We hope that at least one of these will be suitable for the interior of your apartment.