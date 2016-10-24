A Traditional Haveli transformed to a Modern Home in Kerela

Traditional homes in India that house joint families across generations are usually built around a central open-air courtyard that becomes a meeting region for members in the evening. Over time these traditional homes have given way to modern homes but there are still some families that want to retain togetherness by such structures with modifications to provide greater privacy.
Come with us on a tour of one such modern home this is a mixture of traditional togetherness and modern styling. While the entire home has been designed using modern details by Stanzza Interior, its outlay has been made keeping traditional Kerala homes in focus with pillars from ground to top floor and wide balconies stretching across entire floor.
Spacious layout and modern furniture are the highlights of this main living room located on the ground floor. The living room has a fashionable ceiling with wooden beams across the center and twin pillars at the entrance like sentinels. Living room is the epitome of simple elegance with neutral toned walls and light furniture that has colourful cushions with trendy square designs. Instead of the standard ceiling fans used in tropical homes, the room has fans fixed to both the pillars that keep the region cool during summer.
Recessed lighting make the open shelves and panels literally glow in this modern dining area. Simple dining table with six upholstered chairs makes up the private dining region for the family. Several shelves have been built into the walls that serve as storage and display units with backlights making each object in the shelf stand out.
A home with a large family with members sharing all occasions together need a room where they can relax as a group over snacks for general chatter or to enjoy movies. Here is a cozy family room with deep sofas and colourful cushions to brighten up the area arranged before a wide television. Wide windows across one wall keep the region bright despite the dark teak panel on the ceiling and open shelves on the walls. An attractive feature about this room is the lighting system across the floor edges that make rear ends of the sofas glow.
With a modern kitchen as this cooking is sheer pleasure whether one is feeding family members or guests. Cabinets designed in colonial style with dark mahogany doors look trendy against floating cabinets above the counter. The minimalist kitchen also has a smart island that sometimes works as breakfast nook as the island has fold-able top that can be folded back into place and hollow center to use as a storage area.
Both the levels of this trendy home visible from this angle show how clever designing and knowledge about natural light can give brightness and vibrancy to a region. Rooms on each level are connected to each other through long corridors sweeping across each floor that looks out into the central courtyard. Made of slick steel and timber, the balcony and staircase railings are of a fashionable design that blend into the cream and brown background of the house.
Wood again plays a major role in this somber master bedroom with back-lit panels in the head rest area and above that which give a stylish edge. Both panels have square niches carved into the wood and tiny lights fitted into them that lend a soft glow within them. These niches are spaced far apart near the headrest region to make book reading an easy exercise instead of keeping table lamps above the nightstands.
Just as every other room in this house has received attention and care to achieve perfection in terms of aesthetics and usability, the bathroom too has been designed in the same manner. Its layout and cabinets have been carefully designed to maximize utilization of space and to bring in natural light and fresh air.
