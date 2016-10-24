A Traditional Haveli transformed to a Modern Home in Kerela

Traditional homes in India that house joint families across generations are usually built around a central open-air courtyard that becomes a meeting region for members in the evening. Over time these traditional homes have given way to modern homes but there are still some families that want to retain togetherness by such structures with modifications to provide greater privacy.

Come with us on a tour of one such modern home this is a mixture of traditional togetherness and modern styling. While the entire home has been designed using modern details by Stanzza Interior, its outlay has been made keeping traditional Kerala homes in focus with pillars from ground to top floor and wide balconies stretching across entire floor.