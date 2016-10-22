Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

An Artistic Family Home in Tamil Nadu

Justwords Justwords
Mr.Senthil & Family Interior Renovation , Amar DeXign Scape Amar DeXign Scape Minimalist dining room
Loading admin actions …

Mr. Senthil’s residence in Kovilpatti, Tamil Nadu is a brilliantly renovated vision, where trendy designs, elegant hues and unique decorative accents have combined forces to make an unforgettable statement. Practical storage solutions, sleek designs, and smart utilisation of space are the other notable aspects of this abode. Credit for all of this goes to the interior designers and decorators at Amar Dexign Scape.

Paragon of style

TV Unit Amar DeXign Scape Minimalist living room
Amar DeXign Scape

TV Unit

Amar DeXign Scape
Amar DeXign Scape
Amar DeXign Scape

The entertainment unit in the living area subtly hints at the owner’s love for tasteful luxury. The soft contours of the beige wall panel and the display shelf on the left balance the neat lines of the console table nicely. Pastel hues and chic lights add to the appeal here.

Aesthetic and cosy dining

Handmade tiles Amar DeXign Scape Minimalist dining room
Amar DeXign Scape

Handmade tiles

Amar DeXign Scape
Amar DeXign Scape
Amar DeXign Scape

Rich and dark wooden accents and beautiful furniture make the dining area cosy and warm. The patterned handmade tiles behind the dining table add oodles of visual interest here, while the softly glowing pendant lights make for a soothing ambiance. We especially admire how the sliding and decorative glass doors artfully separate the dining zone from the living space, without hampering openness.

Sensible and pretty touches

Crockery Unit Amar DeXign Scape Minimalist dining room
Amar DeXign Scape

Crockery Unit

Amar DeXign Scape
Amar DeXign Scape
Amar DeXign Scape

The wall separating the kitchen from the dining space comes with a washbasin unit and crockery storage cabinet on either side of the door. The wall housing the backlit mirror and sensually shaped sink has been lined with stones for a gentle rustic feel, while the sleek crockery unit combines glass and wood for a classy look.

Bold kitchen

Senthil Residence - Kitchen Renovated Amar DeXign Scape Minimalist kitchen
Amar DeXign Scape

Senthil Residence—Kitchen Renovated

Amar DeXign Scape
Amar DeXign Scape
Amar DeXign Scape

Strips of bold and energetic orange bring the otherwise sober kitchen with textured walls alive. Sleek, dark wooden storage units with chrome detailing add elegance here, while modish appliances make the culinary journey a cakewalk. A wall-mounted TV ensures that the chef stays entertained while he or she is cooking up a storm.

Artistic and practical

Pooja Amar DeXign Scape Minimalist living room
Amar DeXign Scape

Pooja

Amar DeXign Scape
Amar DeXign Scape
Amar DeXign Scape

The other side of the modern kitchen has a very small room next to it, which has been converted into a prayer room for the family. And what we love particularly is the glass and wooden door with neat filigree work, which keeps the prayer room immune from the hustle and bustle in the kitchen.

Finding peace

Pooja Room Amar DeXign Scape Minimalist living room Textile,Picture frame,Architecture,Interior design,Flooring,Floor,Wood,Rectangle,Art,Living room
Amar DeXign Scape

Pooja Room

Amar DeXign Scape
Amar DeXign Scape
Amar DeXign Scape

A gorgeous red rug and a sleek floor to ceiling wooden unit take care of all that you need in the puja room. Sleek cabinets near the floor accommodate all prayer or meditation essentials, while the smooth wall panel above holds the pictures of various deities. What an elegant way to find serenity!

In love with the contemporary yet traditional attractions of this stylish and sleek home? Here’s another tour you might enjoy - A Fashionable Home Radiating Elegance.

A Sober and Elegant Home for the Indian Family
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks