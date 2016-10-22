An Artistic Family Home in Tamil Nadu

Mr. Senthil’s residence in Kovilpatti, Tamil Nadu is a brilliantly renovated vision, where trendy designs, elegant hues and unique decorative accents have combined forces to make an unforgettable statement. Practical storage solutions, sleek designs, and smart utilisation of space are the other notable aspects of this abode. Credit for all of this goes to the interior designers and decorators at Amar Dexign Scape.
The entertainment unit in the living area subtly hints at the owner’s love for tasteful luxury. The soft contours of the beige wall panel and the display shelf on the left balance the neat lines of the console table nicely. Pastel hues and chic lights add to the appeal here.
Rich and dark wooden accents and beautiful furniture make the dining area cosy and warm. The patterned handmade tiles behind the dining table add oodles of visual interest here, while the softly glowing pendant lights make for a soothing ambiance. We especially admire how the sliding and decorative glass doors artfully separate the dining zone from the living space, without hampering openness.
The wall separating the kitchen from the dining space comes with a washbasin unit and crockery storage cabinet on either side of the door. The wall housing the backlit mirror and sensually shaped sink has been lined with stones for a gentle rustic feel, while the sleek crockery unit combines glass and wood for a classy look.
Strips of bold and energetic orange bring the otherwise sober kitchen with textured walls alive. Sleek, dark wooden storage units with chrome detailing add elegance here, while modish appliances make the culinary journey a cakewalk. A wall-mounted TV ensures that the chef stays entertained while he or she is cooking up a storm.
The other side of the modern kitchen has a very small room next to it, which has been converted into a prayer room for the family. And what we love particularly is the glass and wooden door with neat filigree work, which keeps the prayer room immune from the hustle and bustle in the kitchen.
A gorgeous red rug and a sleek floor to ceiling wooden unit take care of all that you need in the puja room. Sleek cabinets near the floor accommodate all prayer or meditation essentials, while the smooth wall panel above holds the pictures of various deities. What an elegant way to find serenity!
