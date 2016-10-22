A Sober and Elegant Home for the Indian Family

We are in the municipality of Kovilpatti in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu today, and ready to explore a sophisticated house dotted with artistic patterns and sober hues. Sleek furnishing and designs make this abode a contemporary delight, while the kitchen packs in a vibrant punch. Tastefully rendered by the interior designers and decorators at Amar Dexign Scape, this residence is a highly functional and comfortable place for urban living.
The spacious living area banks on white, creamy and wooden hues to make an elegant style statement. The seating is plush and ultramodern, while the entertainment unit is minimalistic and sharp. Tall glass windows help natural light to flood the space, while trendy recessed lights lend a contemporary feel. The longish, vibrant panel near the ceiling adds colour here, and the ornately patterned doors offers pleasing visual interest.
We love how interesting and beautiful patterns have appeared here and there to make arty statements in this house. A wood and white carved window of sorts separates the living from the dining area, while patterns spice up the balustrades of the mezzanine as well. Subtle carvings show up on the elegant false ceiling and the wall of the staircase too, for a luxurious look that impresses effortlessly.
While the colour palette of the dining space is a simple union of white and wooden hues, the patterns behind the couch and all over the window lend a dash of glamour here. A simple but gorgeous false ceiling, stylish and glossy chairs, and a sleek dining table come together for memorable mealtime experiences.
The other side of the dining zone features a light-hued wooden nook for the chic sink and a long mirror, so that you can freshen up easily after a meal. Right next to this nook is a wall-mounted crockery storage unit in dark wood and beige, exuding a minimalistic and modern aura.
Generous splashes of greenish yellow jazz up the white, grey and wooden kitchen, where sleek cabinets and drawers make organisation a dream. With a U-shaped layout enabling easy movement and gleaming chrome detailing adding a spark to the space, cooking must indeed be a pleasure here.
Soothing tones of beige, white, wood and grey infuse the bedroom with a relaxing vibe and simplicity which promises a good night’s sleep. Delicately patterned wallpapers and dashes of magenta add pizzazz to the space, while a stylish dressing unit, a sleek workstation and simple cabinets take care of practical needs.
It's inspiring how this simple yet elegant house reached heights of designer appeal with pretty patterns, a dash of vibrancy and sleek, sensible designs.