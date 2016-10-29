10 Fabulous Ideas to Furnish your Home

With the much awaited festival of lights around the corner, both traditional shopping areas and large malls are decorated with a range of tempting items for children and adults alike. Besides adorning the house with rangolis, earthen lamps and strings of twinkling lights around the balcony, you can also make DIY decorations to enhance the grandeur of your house. As Diwali is also a time when friends and relatives living several miles away in the city would be likely to come and celebrate with you, it gives you the perfect reason to go overboard in giving your home décor a stylish makeover.

While purchasing new furniture, giving the house a fresh coat of paint or purchasing new décor items for display are the most obvious choice for a new look, giving all your furnishings an entirely new look is also a doable idea. Here are some trendy ideas to give your furnishings a stylish look to impress guests this Diwali and inspire them to try something similar at their homes too.