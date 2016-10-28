Last minute hacks for Diwali decoration

Being Indians, we have a tendency to celebrate every festival to the fullest. One such beautiful occasion that comes every year is Diwali. It is the festival of lights and vibrant colors and it symbolizes the victory of good over evil.

Among the hustle-bustle of this celebration, if you missed to add those extra flares in your home décor, then we have the right techniques for you.

Before we start, let us remind you that Diwali is can be used as a the best bait to bring in vintage and traditional decor items. So, if you come across one, don’t hesitate in blending it with your modern home interior.