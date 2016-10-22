20 small houses with brilliant facades to see before you change yours

A small house needs not necessarily to be simple. There are different types of decors for each size of houses and thus, there is no reason for your house to be boring. Each style brings incredible results that can adapt the best way to your personality.
When we speak of the facade , seeking boldest possibilities is essential, after all, this is the postcard of your home, the first impression that your home will pass to all your friends and family. And, having an idea of living in an interesting house is not bad either. To show some very interesting ideas for a small house, we brought 20 examples of houses with lots of personalities explored in their lines.
It is always a good idea to have the look of a professional design to explore what is best in architecture and that will fit in your home. For this, follow us, check out all the beautiful designs below and get inspired to make your home, the best place in the world!
For those who prefer total discretion, this beautiful design brings only a small door of solid wood as the main entrance of the home. There are other details on the rooftop and sides that describe the interior of the small house with long volumes in the background.
With elongated walls that add up in different colors, this small house offers great discretion and certain grandeur in its facade. Above the gate, large wooden slats bring a touch of creativity to the input of the drawing.
This amazing house was designed with great creativity in its facade. The main volume has large ceilings, adding great together with coverage presents pergola at the entrance of the house. On the right, we see a large block darker than the currency garage space.
In this project, we can note the plurality coatings contrasting textures in the home. Apart, the small volume brings stones coatings with a central rectangular window. In the background, modern design with wood that makes up the small balcony, are excellent value to the beautiful project design.
This small townhouse had the wide white color presence in all its main volume, with the contrast the presence of a small door of solid wood. The simple but very elegant outside, gave a perfectly interesting result to value the small house.
The sum of the main gate designed with hollow designs, volumes with stone flooring and the use of red in front left this little house with a strong personality and very interesting.
Adapting to the ground with great depth, but without much width, resulted in a modern and creative design for all the available space was very well used. Simply incredible!
The option with open garden, that is, without the long walls protection, gave a particularly warm touch to this beautiful house large French doors.
If the option is based on solutions that denote elegance, the presence of the wood will be very interesting for the facade. In this project, the main door, the ceiling, and the windows, makes up a stylish set for this small house.
This small house in rectangular shape had a perfect distribution of the elements of its facade. The idea for a symmetrical design was amazing.
In this design, the beauty of the upper blocks that overlap the ground floor results in a small house of minimalist and very interesting style.
For this small project to remain functional to the maximum, the upper block was designed to provide protection as a garage. A great idea for those who need to do a lot with little space.
Inside the little available space and among the neighborhood gripped space, this floor was planned with good solutions. Downstairs, the steel gate gives space to serve as a garage, while on the lower floor, the structural design of the house serves as inspiration for the small door and window.
In this beautiful facade, the details in white amidst the coating of stones gave a wonderful visual contrast.The beautiful idea is perfectly appreciated of this facade of the house with large ceilings.
In this incredible design, the elongated design of the façade has a beautiful contrast between light tones and dark lines. The peculiarity that draws our attention is the lack of windows in extent, which left the personality of even more unique design.
In this beautiful facade with balcony pergola structure, the presence of a large volume painted in orange gave it a bit more joy and creativity to the project. A simple and great idea.
In this home, we can note the presence of two large volumes, being drawn at the main entrance in a more extended way to the street. We can also notice that great combination between white and wood accents, results in fashionable designs, always.
The large upper block this project is designed extended way ahead, which gives the feeling of floating block. An inspirational design for those who love homes with urban inspirations.
Red bricks always offer very friendly results for the facades. In this project, with broad lines and large transparent windows, it was no different. The highlight is still the pool in format L skirting the structure of the home.
Finally, appreciate this beautiful design with a concrete facade. The sweeping lines of the front wall bring the urban concrete touch that adds up very well the presence of white walls. A perfect inspiration for anyone who loves a little home with great personality.
Must Read- Country Houses to look at!