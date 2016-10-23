8 ideas for getting your home ready for Diwali

With just a week to go before Diwali, it’s time to get your house in order for celebrating the festival, especially since you will have friends and relatives visiting to exchange gifts and sweets or to play cards, if you are hosting a party.
If you haven’t got down to decorating your home for Diwali, we’ve picked 8 easy tips that will help you.
The entrance to your home should set the mood for the festivity, so that your guests feel ready to celebrate as soon as they enter. You can add a welcoming touch to the entrance hall wall by placing diyas, tee-lights and candles or by stringing up fairy lights. Alternatively, add colour by floating flowers or rose petals in an urli.
Diwali is the festival of lights, so you won’t be accused of having too many of them in your home. Place candles, diyas and tee-lights in every room. Decorate your sideboards, coffee tables and side tables with them to add to the festive spirit.
It’s common practice to get upholstery redone before Diwali. If you don’t have the time to do that, at least give your interiors a makeover with grand furnishing. Nothing glitters as much gold, so use it on cushion covers, runners, linen and décor accessories to create a rich look. You can even decorate with gold beads and baubles to add glamour to your interiors.
Get your home ready to welcome Goddess Lakshmi by cleaning everything, including your metal accessories such as brass or copper lamps, lanterns, boxes and urns. Polish them until they shine like new.
Whether you choose to add a coat of bright paint to create a feature wall or decorate the walls with paintings or photographs, they will help to add a cheerful note to your interiors. If nothing else, hang fairy lights on the walls to make them shimmer.
Flowers add a lovely refreshing feel to the interiors, so decorate your home with them, whether it’s hanging garlands around the door way, making centrepieces with them on tables or placing bouquets in vases. Remember to change the water every day so that the flowers stay fresh for a long time.
While cleaning everything else in your home, remember to do the windows. Get them washed professionally if you don’t have the time to do them yourself. This is also a good time to change your curtains. Choose sheer curtains with shimmer or silk fabric with sheen to give a grand look to your living spaces.
Besides giving your floors a thorough clean and polish, you can add colour to them to make your rooms look more festive and infuse warmth and cosiness. Use bright coloured carpets or rugs to lift the mood of an area. If you already have carpets on the floor, dust them or vacuum them to make them look good.
For more ideas on getting your home ready for Diwali, visit this ideabook.