5 stunning wall clock designs

Grandfather clocks usually appear somber and imposing but the designers for this type of clock have revisited and revamped the idea of how a tall-case clock looks like. The idea is to opt for one of the presented clocks and then match it the decor at home. From the all-black to the zebra-like pattern, all these grandfather clocks can be personalised to the choosers desire. This leaves an impressive count of possibilities as well as keeping the tall-case clock style.