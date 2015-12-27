6 stunning coffee table designs

In every living room, there is a coffee table and the undoubted usefulness of this kind of furniture piece can also circumscribe a decorative element to it. There are coffee tables of all shapes and sizes as well as varied styles for all tastes to appreciate. The following ideabook will showcase some coffee table ideas.
This fun design for a coffee table is a lively addition to this room as well as marvellously harmonising with the overall bright, uncluttered and merry atmosphere of this room. A round glass plate sits and almost seems to be floating above its buoyant red twisting legs. This coffee table is of an open effect since it has no bulky material used for its construction.
This coffee table design has been made of golden tinted metal and a round glass plate. This coffee table presents a lovely rounded and symmetrical design. The idea behind it is simple and effective because this coffee table offers a breathable and airy effect that won't bulk up the room it is in.
This image shows a colourful coffee table that has been made by Art from Junk. The designer choses ordinary objects and transforms them with the strokes of a paintbrush and the result is quite charming. Adding this lovely and colourful table to a living room of bedroom will enliven its surrounding as well as offer many options to coordinate and decorate with.
This alluring coffee table has an interesting vintage flair to it. The legs of this coffee table are its main feature: aqua coloured spheres have been integrated into the metallic legs. Also, the wooden plate over the legs aligns itself marvellously with the vivaciousness of the expressive metal frame and legs. This vintage coffee table is sure to spruce up any room it will stand in.
The concept of these coffee tables is that of an inventive and earthy design. Slates have been cut out of a tree trunk, sanded down and treated to create an exquisite coffee table inspiration. The highly decorative element to these coffee tables enhances a charming rustic effect to the living room in this picture. This is a creative way to recycle materials and furnish a room.
This coffee table has a unique moroccan elegance to it. The octagonal shape of this coffee table brings a whiff of personality and appeal to the room it will be in. This beautifully crafted coffee table is the perfect opportunity to praise the delicate and omnipresent detailing of the magistral craftsmanship of this coffee table. This can ultimately be a collectors piece that will be a mesmerising decorative and furnishing piece.