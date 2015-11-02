Fireplaces and more

This distinct and beautiful fireplace has been constructed with a modern and minimalist approach. The opposite geometry of a circle within a square is quite enticing and will be even more once a fire is lit in it. There is an earthy tone to this room since stone used coordinates well with the wreath baskets beside it and the wooden beams behind it. Also, this modern fireplace doesn't take up much space in this room and it can be placed in either a small or in a bigger room.