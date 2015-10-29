6 Beautiful baby cribs

After the birth of a bundle of joy, the first thing an infant should be assured of is sleeping soundly in a beautiful crib. A baby's crib is not solely a safe place for baby's slumber, it is also one of the key piece of the child's room: the centrepiece. Here are a few ideas that will brighten a baby's room.
This lovely baby crib has been designed with the idea of a crescent moon. There is a window within the crib cut out so that the crescent moon inspiration remains. Instead of bars, why not opt for a plexiglass crescent window? The neutral and peaceful white colour of this crib can be used for both girls and boys. This kind of design is quite modern with its seamless curved lines and crescent moon inspiration.
This adorable bed for a baby entails that simplicity can go a long way and benefit those who use it. The practical advantage of this crib is that is can be transported anywhere and baby will be able to have a cosy nap. This portable crib sits assuredly on a wooden frame that can also be brought along with the bed. It has been made with wool for a softer, comfortable and light feel.
This fun kind of crib stands out by its construction as well as by its bright colour choice. One can decide to use this lively crib for either a boy or a girl since the colour tones are gender neutral. Also, the main and most interesting feature is the wheels that have been added to this crib: one can roll the crib out and about and change the location where the crib stands, in the room or in the house, without a problem.
Rocking cribs always help to soothe and prepare a baby for sleepy time. The to-and-from motion of these cribs will surely bring an infant to comfortable slumber over the suspended bed place. Also, the cute animal shapes and lettering that have been cut out of these rocking cribs are sweet and bring a more personalised approach to a baby's crib. The choice of pink or blue, teddy or bunny are quite charming.
Here is a minimalist way of imagining what a crib can look like. The designer, Flat Sheep, has opted for an art-deco feel with the curved lines and construction of this pretty crib. There is also a modern feel to this interesting kind of crib since the designers have chosen for less frills and detailing, which is perfect for those in search of a more straightforward look for a crib.
This crib seems just like any other crib would look like but this particular baby's crib has a delightful addition: an exit doorway! Once baby is a little older and wanting to explore or build a fort of blankets, this crib is utterly appropriate by providing an accessible exit for a baby to crawl out of. The lively colour tones compliment each other nicely all the while being a fun and safe harbour for an infant.