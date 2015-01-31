A luxury spa design

Today on homify we take a look at a beautiful and sophisticated spa located in Hamburg, Germany. With a view of a gorgeous zen garden, this 270 square meter spa complex provides a place for you to focus on your well-being, health and inner peace in a truly relaxing setting. The spa offers a variety of body rituals, from beauty treatments to massages, all in an exclusive ambiance. Looking at the pictures should make you feel inspired to create a restful, peaceful environment within your own home. Let's take a look inside!