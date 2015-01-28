Parking in style: ideas for the garage

The garage is a room that is frequently overlooked, but it doesn’t have to be. Many people put a lot of time and energy into their cars or even car collections, so it makes sense to build a space that is worthy of housing them! There are many ways to organise and decorate your garage or shed: simply let your imagination run wild! Today we want to give you five examples of beautiful garages in various modern styles. These may not be fro every budget, but they are definitely inspiring! So read on to enjoy this selection of stylish car parks and get ideas for your own garage!