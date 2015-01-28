Interior design styles: Baroque chic

Palace style is characterized by over the top elegance, majestic forms and an abundance of luxurious materials. It is a look that uses a lot of asymmetry, restless lines and bright accessories. The style originated during the reign of Louis XIV, who was known for his love of opulence and the high life. However, you don’t have to live in a real palace to decorate your house or apartment like. Baroque Classic never goes out of fashion, and who wouldn’t want to live like a king in an interior that looks like a palace?