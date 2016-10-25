Your browser is out-of-date.

Small and Lovable! 20 Charming Mini Houses

Ruqaiyya Hussain Ruqaiyya Hussain
Haus am See, Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG Modern houses
Compact housing is not just about small size of the home but expands up to beauty nd practicality and the designer's ability to develop their imagination and creativity. We bring you a 20 cute mini house, which includes go minimalist style Japanese houses, residential tropical bright colors, as well as partial Yang Pai house. You can enjoy the beauty of these versatile designs. You can also look at these houses interacting with the peaceful surroundings. For us, these people live in a small house at ease up with memorable outstanding appearance. Let us enjoy this 20 cute mini house bar!

1. Undeniable charm, simple logs and sophisticated design makes this cozy home look more featured

ルーフバルコニーから富士山＆江ノ島ビュー。進化し続ける葉山のスケルトンハウス, エンジョイワークス一級建築士事務所 エンジョイワークス一級建築士事務所 Eclectic style houses
2. Beautiful house in the lake, the choice of building materials and natural echo, full of pastel tones

Haus am See, Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG Modern houses
3. Like a modern fairy tale house, using neutral colors and natural environment surrounding the perfect fusion

ORT DER RUHE, ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH Modern houses
4. Located in London, stylish and contemporary home, using redwood and concrete weaves a beautiful appearance.

Front facade and entrance The Chase Architecture Modern houses
5. Standing with a tree house on the ground, compact and colorful, this house exudes charm is hard to ignore

軒家／NOKIYA, 株式会社濱田昌範建築設計事務所 株式会社濱田昌範建築設計事務所 Modern houses
6. What a lovely little rustic house with designer awnings, lattice windows and doors!

homify Country house
7. The angle of the roof line and the entire house is very interesting. The use of lighting to convey a more intimate style.

記憶を繋ぐコリドー, スタジオアウラ一級建築士事務所 スタジオアウラ一級建築士事務所 Eclectic style houses
8. Singular, simple and comfortable style and can be surprisingly effective means to design the house

M邸, 長谷雄聖建築設計事務所 長谷雄聖建築設計事務所 Eclectic style houses
9. This is not a child's amusement park, but a room for dwelling. Dazzling blue and red in the natural landscape is not unexpected

One Bedroom Bespoke Wee House, The Wee House Company The Wee House Company Country style houses
10. Frame home using light gray and black lines. The simple beauty of traditional architecture is a presentation of the beauty of the design of the Japanese

姫路市飾磨区の家, 中村建築研究室 エヌラボ（n-lab） 中村建築研究室 エヌラボ（n-lab） Eclectic style houses Wood Grey
11. Lime walls and red roof elements enhance the appearance of this house. Tge small windows also have a lovely shape

土佐漆喰の家, 大森建築設計室 大森建築設計室 Eclectic style houses
12. This is not a doll house with large glass windows but an actual accommodation for a single person.

Wohnhaus Köln Junkersdorf, Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten Modern pool
13. A family house with bold design warms the heart. For example contrasting colors and minimalism

姫路市飾磨区大浜の家, 中村建築研究室 エヌラボ（n-lab） 中村建築研究室 エヌラボ（n-lab） Modern houses
14. Located in Cologne, this white residential multi-faceted house has won the admiration of all neighbors

Wohnhaus Sürth, Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten Modern houses
15. A secret open house iwith cute adorable appearance

The Edge, Boutique Modern Ltd Boutique Modern Ltd Modern houses
16. A house with intoxicated yellow walls, with red clay tile roof and floor of tropical paradise

Chalé na Montanha - MVDA, Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento Country style houses Yellow
17. Residential, small elongated windows. The white and brown wood on front evokes the curiosity of passers-by.

心地良いスキップハウス, ラブデザインホームズ／LOVE DESIGN HOMES ラブデザインホームズ／LOVE DESIGN HOMES Modern houses
18. A concrete bungalow with a traditional roof, interior exuding yellow reverie.

守山の家, Nobuyoshi Hayashi Nobuyoshi Hayashi Modern houses
19. Vibrant and colorful, exudes the charm of a tropical lodge

Casa Simples e Confortável, RAC ARQUITETURA RAC ARQUITETURA Rustic style balcony, veranda & terrace Solid Wood White
20. Sometimes understated design is the most interesting idea. This black and white rectangle with two of the stitching out of the house is full of simple beauty

佐用町の家, 中村建築研究室 エヌラボ（n-lab） 中村建築研究室 エヌラボ（n-lab） Modern houses Wood White
Get more ideas for small houses from this guide.

Vintage Touches in a 2BHK Apartment in Kolkata
We pick the 11th. What is your's favorite? 


