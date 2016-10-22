5 modern houses with their floor plans that will inspire you to design yours

It’s everyone’s dream to build their own house – a place they can call home. It has to be perfect in terms of functionality without compromising on aesthetics. How do you choose the ideal plan for a house?
Homify has put together the photos and plans of 5 professionally designed houses to inspire you to build your own.
The rear faces a large open yard with beautiful landscaping. In order to maximize the views of the greenery, floor-to-ceiling glass as well as verandas and balconies are incorporated into the design.
This modern home in Sonora has a contemporary theme, but manages to include a few traditional elements of Mexican architecture by using colour and materials such as stone, tile and wood. It brings together a home that is elegant, spacious and comfortable.
You can see from the plan that the house is located on a corner plot and is designed to have greenery wrapping around the sides that don’t face the road.
The first floor has a family room in addition to three bedrooms, bathrooms and a dressing room.
The use of angular bends and columns makes this home eye-catching from the street. The double-storey house uses interesting geometric structures in its design to stand out in the neighbourhood.
When you enter the house, the feature that strikes you most is the double-height ceiling in the living area. The floor-to-ceiling glass windows add to the theatre of the stunning design.
The ground floor has the garage, the living room, office with an attached bathroom, kitchen, terrace and a barbeque area.
Since the double-height ceiling in the living area cuts into the space of the upper floor, it holds just three compact but functional bedrooms, each of which has an attached bathroom.
With its front façade open to the sidewalk and the rear facing a large wooded area, this home looks like it’s located on a large plot. The clever design makes the most of the surroundings, giving it a spacious feel.
The interiors too follow an open plan that makes efficient use of the available space, keeping the rooms bright and airy.
The ground floor plan wraps around a tree on the plot and includes a pool in the centre.
The upper floor is reserved for the private spaces – the bedrooms with attached baths.
The exterior of this house is minimalist with a white, straight lined structure that resembles a large cuboid.
The rear is fabulous with floor-to-ceiling glass overlooking the pool and the lush lawn.
The interiors carry through the minimalist theme with modern modular furniture and a few bright-coloured pieces providing relief.
The floor plan shows how everything is integrated into a single floor without compromising on space.
While stone and wood are traditional materials, in this home, they are used to complement the contemporary design.
The ground floor holds the garage, living room, dining room, kitchen as well as a separate dining terrace.
The first floor has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.
