5 modern houses with their floor plans that will inspire you to design yours

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
CASA CAR, Imativa Arquitectos
It’s everyone’s dream to build their own house – a place they can call home. It has to be perfect in terms of functionality without compromising on aesthetics. How do you choose the ideal plan for a house?

Homify has put together the photos and plans of 5 professionally designed houses to inspire you to build your own.

1. ​Rear façade with glass and greenery

CASA CAR, Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

The rear faces a large open yard with beautiful landscaping. In order to maximize the views of the greenery, floor-to-ceiling glass as well as verandas and balconies are incorporated into the design.

Contemporary and classy

CASA CAR, Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

This modern home in Sonora has a contemporary theme, but manages to include a few traditional elements of Mexican architecture by using colour and materials such as stone, tile and wood. It brings together a home that is elegant, spacious and comfortable.

​Ground floor

CASA CAR, Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

You can see from the plan that the house is located on a corner plot and is designed to have greenery wrapping around the sides that don’t face the road.

​First floor

CASA CAR, Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

The first floor has a family room in addition to three bedrooms, bathrooms and a dressing room.

2. Stunning exterior with a grand entrance

Perspectiva noturna Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura

Perspectiva noturna

Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura

The use of angular bends and columns makes this home eye-catching from the street. The double-storey house uses interesting geometric structures in its design to stand out in the neighbourhood.

​Double height interiors

Living room Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura

Living room

Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura

When you enter the house, the feature that strikes you most is the double-height ceiling in the living area. The floor-to-ceiling glass windows add to the theatre of the stunning design.


​Ground floor

Planta pavimento térreo Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura

Planta pavimento térreo

Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura

The ground floor has the garage, the living room, office with an attached bathroom, kitchen, terrace and a barbeque area.

​First floor

Planta do pavimento superior Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura

Planta do pavimento superior

Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura

Since the double-height ceiling in the living area cuts into the space of the upper floor, it holds just three compact but functional bedrooms, each of which has an attached bathroom.

3. House without boundaries

CASA GUAZUMA, Yucatan Green Design
Yucatan Green Design

Yucatan Green Design
Yucatan Green Design
Yucatan Green Design

With its front façade open to the sidewalk and the rear facing a large wooded area, this home looks like it’s located on a large plot. The clever design makes the most of the surroundings, giving it a spacious feel.

​Open design

CASA GUAZUMA, Yucatan Green Design
Yucatan Green Design

Yucatan Green Design
Yucatan Green Design
Yucatan Green Design

The interiors too follow an open plan that makes efficient use of the available space, keeping the rooms bright and airy.

​Ground floor

CASA GUAZUMA, Yucatan Green Design
Yucatan Green Design

Yucatan Green Design
Yucatan Green Design
Yucatan Green Design

The ground floor plan wraps around a tree on the plot and includes a pool in the centre.

​First floor

CASA GUAZUMA, Yucatan Green Design
Yucatan Green Design

Yucatan Green Design
Yucatan Green Design
Yucatan Green Design

The upper floor is reserved for the private spaces – the bedrooms with attached baths.

4. Single-storeyed sensation!

Casa C Puerto Roldan, VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

The exterior of this house is minimalist with a white, straight lined structure that resembles a large cuboid.

​Rear façade

Casa C Puerto Roldan, VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

The rear is fabulous with floor-to-ceiling glass overlooking the pool and the lush lawn.

​Interior design

Casa C Puerto Roldan, VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

The interiors carry through the minimalist theme with modern modular furniture and a few bright-coloured pieces providing relief.

​Floor plan

Casa C Puerto Roldan, VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

The floor plan shows how everything is integrated into a single floor without compromising on space.

5. Modern stone and wood two-storey home

Casa no Royal Boulevard Residence Resort, Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura

Casa no Royal Boulevard Residence Resort

Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura

While stone and wood are traditional materials, in this home, they are used to complement the contemporary design.

​Ground floor

Casa no Royal Boulevard Residence Resort, Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura

Casa no Royal Boulevard Residence Resort

Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura

The ground floor holds the garage, living room, dining room, kitchen as well as a separate dining terrace.

​First floor

First Floor Plan (Planta do pavimento superior) Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura

First Floor Plan (Planta do pavimento superior)

Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura

The first floor has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Aren’t these houses fabulous?! View this ideabook for another contemporary home.

An Artistic Family Home in Tamil Nadu
Which of these home designs is your favourite? Reply in the comments.


