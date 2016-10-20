A Duplex for the Big Indian Family

Most houses today are either luxurious or superbly comfortable, but this contemporary bungalow in Malaysia, inspiring Indian homeowners is the perfect combination of both. From an amazing marble tiling to the comfy master bedroom and a bathroom with a view, this house really has it all.
Let's take a virtual tour of this house one room at a time.
The grandeur of this majestic bungalow can be felt by its front facade. The driveway has ample of space and it opens up right on the main gate. The exterior is well-defined with volume spread equally in all the level of the house.
With a high-end futuristic look, this kitchen can tempt anyone to try their hands on a simple recipe. It’s again the chrome cabinet that took our attention. Do look out for the pendant lights hanging just above the kitchen island. The designers have used multiple colors to give an edgy look to the house.
For anyone who loves nature, this house will feel like a sanctuary. Since the house is built over a big area, it was possible to construct the pool right in the middle, so that it was easily accessible.
Finally, we are in the coziest part of the house—the living room. With huge comfy couches, the room is especially designed to make family time fun. Keeping the contemporary essence of the room alive, there is a clock stand in front of the black and white striped walls. The green shelf with decor pieces provide the ultimate contrast to the room.
Going up the stairs in this house feels like you are walking towards heaven with the jaw-dropping chandelier almost touching the floor. Placing a big chandelier in the middle of the house takes a lot of courage and we really have to give the credits to the designer of the house.
The decor items used around the house are in earthy tones which clearly match the rest of the interiors.
The entire bedroom is soaked in the shades of white and there is a beautiful extended cabinet on the side. Glass windows of the room bring in the sunshine and to add the contrast, the bed has been covered with blue palettes.
While some of us continously struggle with storage issues, the owners of this clearly have no problems about that. The entire dressing room has a rich finish and big mirrors, and the room almost resembles a high-end boutique.
The gym in this house has big mirrors on one wall and it is right next to the pool, so that when you are done gyming and sweating, you can take a dip in the pool.
The shower area of this house is actually a glass room with the bathtub lying next to it. All the three parts of the space is well-defined maintaining the elegance of the house. And the view is of course, breath-taking.
