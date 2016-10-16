Top 5- Modern houses from Karnataka, Feng Shui Tips, Garden Ideas and Vastu Shastra

Hey, Sunday is here again and so we are! Back with the top 5 of the week for homify. This list will present you with some shocking and unimaginable trendy topics of house decors. To introduce, we have 2 different houses from Karnataka showing you how to blend modernity with elegance, a guide describing how to use Feng Shui and place Buddha statue within the home, another one demonstrating Vastu Shastra tips for the entrance of homes and modern garden decoration ideas as well. Seems like people are very much focussed on designing their homes following the science of decor. Instead of wasting time here, let's jump into the details and have a recap of the most followed and read guides this week.
This guide will take you on tour of house of Mr. Subhash from Bellary Karnataka. The house has been decorated and designed by Hasta Architects and justified the demand of modern yet tranquil environment to live within.This 3 storey house appears perfect for family, giving out dedicated space for all generations living within. The guide will also dictate each part of the house in details and thus, leaving ample of idea points to learn and imitate while decorating your own home.
Buddha statues have long been used a decor accessory in Indian homes and are a symbol of calmness and peace. People, who follow the principles of Feng Shui, love to place these statues to attract positive energy (or chi) to the area. In order to reap the full benefits of Buddha statue, it is essential to place it right, as defined in Feng Shui. This idea book will highlight 8 Feng Shui tips to help you set Buddha statue at the right place in your home and attract the chi to your home.
Having a garden in home, whether small or large, is nothing less than a blessing. It can be your favorite place to relax or meditate, to pray or to get a sunbath, to party in evenings or just going for a mini walk after dinner! Opportunities are endless and therefore, instead of keeping it simple and regular, try something new and add new interesting designs to your garden. No need to panic as this guide will show you not 5 or 10, but 19 different garden ideas that are spectacular and worthy of efforts.
We already have discussed a lot about the importance of entrance of a home from aesthetical as well as religious purpose. Vastu Shastra too, says that the main entrance is a great influencer to attract energies inside the home. In fact, it is the main point from where energies flow in and out. It can be the gateway to bring wealth, health, and prosperity. Therefore, you must not neglect it. Follow Vastu Shastra and create a magical home entrance that has the potential to make a difference. You can learn more on this topic and get the examples here.
So, Karnataka has been an active part of this week's search. Again a duplex and beautiful house from Karnataka that speaks volumes. The mid-sized apartment shows well connectivity to nature and is quite modern from inside. White interiors in combination with brown woods put a spell on the onlookers. The project is beautifully done by Hasta Architects. You can take a look at the house and gather ideas from here.