homify 360º: a German farmhouse restoration

The Munich-based architect Klaus Heidenreich has a lot of experience with the rehabilitation of historic buildings. Today we look at his careful restoration and renovation of a large historic farmhouse in Germany. At the time of purchase, this old farmhouse was rather rundown. It had no foundation and stood directly on the ground so that moisture crept up the walls from below. As a result, the whole upper part of the house was in very poor condition and quick action was urgently needed in order to avoid even greater damage. In addition to the visible damage, there were further defects as a result of the building’s great age. The architect faced the delicate task and helped to make the building the stunning home it is today.

