A House with Modern Decor and Stunning Colours

Luxury is usually associated with huge expansive spaces that have been done up with larger than life elements. Yet, the architects from Cristiane Locatelli Arquitetos & Associados have decided to a walk a whole new path of luxurious design with this beautiful home called the Apartamento do Homem Moderno. This residence in the Brazilian city of Vitoria is replete with rich hues, cosy textures and intriguing materials for a living experience that is stylish as well as comfy. Sleek and trendy furniture, unique decorative accents and charming lights add to the enchantment of this abode and inspire Indian homeowners.
The bar and kitchen are right behind the simple couch and its patterned cushions. This space is in cobalt blue with two shades of the colour adorning the environs. The open shelves and the long island make the space look large, while pops of greenery make for a lively ambiance. Round lights of crystal hang on one side, casting a soothing glow over the entire setting. A wooden floor balances the bright look of the kitchen nicely.
This compact living room could have easily fallen into the trap of cluttered living. But with the creative touch of the architects, the space has been duly used to fit in plush seating along with entertainment. While a green wall commands your attention on one side, a television has been suspended from top for easy viewing. The stone tiles lend a rustic feel with the egg blue couch adding a classic touch. The ethnic rug is in red and grey, while a rustic looking end table and artworks adorn the remaining corner.
The hall echoes with an eclectic appeal, which has been achieved with the use of elements from the high rocky hills and elements from the deep blue sea. The stone and cobalt hues make for an interesting look in this space – sometimes subtle, sometimes vibrant. The island has high backed classic chairs on one side for breakfast and television viewing. Art, greenery and quirky touches can be found in the kitchen as well.
The master bedroom has been done up in shades of passionate grey. The textured wall has an industrial chic look, while a mirror leans romantically on one side. The white headboard is matched by the white nightstand, while the bed is layered with white and grey bedding. A study desk stands by with its modern and classic fusion appeal.
There is ample room for essentials and then some in this large closet. The wooden floor and storage all come together for a classic look and feel even as modern minimalism is kept in strong perspective. Open shelves and a bureau rub shoulders while a stool in front helps rest those tired feet.
Beat those workday morning blues and have some fun on the weekends with this super chic, super stylish bathroom. Done up with smooth grey stone and a sapphire tub which demands your attention, this bathroom features a rug and television as well. A tall mirror and softly glowing lights make for a glamorous appeal.
