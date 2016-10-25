Inspirational Diwali decoration Ideas from Celebrities in Mumbai

From the end of Dusheera itself most households start gearing up for Diwali, which is the last grand festival of the year. All members of the family get together for spring cleaning every nook and cranny of the entire house. Most old stuff is thrown off with hopes of getting new replacements! Everyone splurges on gifts for themselves and others and it is not uncommon for budgets to go haywire.

Markets too are full of attractive and colorful decorations ranging from traditional clay lamps to paper lamps and glittery festoons that entice people to go overboard. This is also the season when retailers and manufacturers offer tempting discounts on every possible tangible to break even the strongest resolutions. We are here with tips from celebrities in Mumbai saying how to manage your Diwali decoration budget with ideas and tips some of which can be done at home and some may require advice of professional designer to make the right choice