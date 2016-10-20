A house with sunny vibes in Goa

For today’s home tour we visit the beautiful state of Goa and its picturesque and peaceful beaches. The property that we have chosen stands near the beaches of Calangute. A departure from the Goan-Portugese architecture of this place, this house stands out through its use of bright colours and modern style. There is a peaceful and radiant vibe about it, which is what attracted us to it in the first place.

The design and architect team at Rita Body Joshi and Associates have managed to create an elegant abode with plenty of sandy hues and vibrant art work that is not only framed, but also built into the overall design scheme.

Let us take a quick look!