Interior design ideas by professionals in Bangalore

The high tech city of Bangalore has beckoned us this time, and we have taken flight. Style and art knows no bounds in this city that is dominated by the over active imagination of its many tech based artists and engineers. The home that we explore today is a study in quirky modernity which meets sheer elegance. Designed by the interior designers and decorators at Rubenius Interiors, this home is a sheer joy to be in. Come and have a look at this new idea book!
The living room, dining and kitchen are knit together in fluid open plan design that creates a lovely spacious area, where the energy is free to flow. The mocha colour on the living room wall is offset against the shimmering white of the floor. The television and the white shelves hangs neatly against the wall, keeping the floor space free. This contributes to the spacious look. We love the sleek white leather couch that looks lovely against the designed brown wall of the dining area. The muted gold drapes add a touch of luxury with mirrors on either side of the television bouncing off the lights.
The dining area with its dark wooden designer wall with lights glowing at the back end looks opulent and lovely. Again the contrast with the white marble flooring and designer white furniture is stunning. The wooden panel in the ceiling makes for a wholesome look in the space. The glossy white furniture has a beach chair type look with its pushed back and casual design and the sheer drapes give you a peekaboo view of the great skyline.
The far wall of this lounge area has been done up with wooden panelling and a soft curtain for the window. The effect is mesmerising. The black leather couch offers low seating while a slim side board sits on the ground with high end artistic bric a brac. The coffee table in the centre has a single line of inlay work and its ties in the blood red and black abstract art on both walls. Shelves sit above the couch and lamps shine down for an enthralled audience.
The master bedroom is a stately space with a platform bed which throws out light from below. The linen is all cream which balances the wooden fixtures and panels in the room. A moulded chair sits next to a modern desk and its lamp while Buddha paintings offer a soothing vibe under the row of lights in the wooden niche. This niche is well lit with LED lighting on the sides.
The children’s room has white walls that are replete with colorful pops in the form of shelves, artwork and cushions. The room offer plenty of quirky storage and has the right dose of creativity to encourage active imagination.
The room is filled with colorful elements like the seating as well as the L shaped shelf that frames the white wall mounted desk. The result is pure fun and lots of style!
We end this tour at this lovely kitchen area which is done up in pretty laminates and wood. The backsplash of black tiles perfectly offsets the white counter and is a striking contrast that makes the design look all the more striking. Part of the open plan layout, the kitchen is set just next to a meditation room or Pooja Room, which is lit softly through beautiful Moroccan lamps. A lovely string curtain plays the role of the perfect partition.
