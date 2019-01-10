Interior design ideas by professionals in Bangalore

We end this tour at this lovely kitchen area which is done up in pretty laminates and wood. The backsplash of black tiles perfectly offsets the white counter and is a striking contrast that makes the design look all the more striking. Part of the open plan layout, the kitchen is set just next to a meditation room or Pooja Room, which is lit softly through beautiful Moroccan lamps. A lovely string curtain plays the role of the perfect partition.

If you loved this home tour, here is another Indian home that you might want to look up - A vibrant seaside apartment inspiring ideas for Mumbai homes.