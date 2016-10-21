A Small and Beautiful House for the Indian City Dweller

Slim wooden slats line the backyard patio for a warm and earthy ambiance, duly supported by the old red and white brick-finish walls. A stylish recliner lets you unwind in the midst of lush greenery, while a tree stump stands ready to hold a hot cup of coffee or books.

What a chic, futuristic yet earthy and retro home this is! Here’s another tour to inspire you further - This simple house in Jundiaí (SP) is the dream of the ones who do not like to live in apartment.