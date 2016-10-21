A Small and Beautiful House for the Indian City Dweller

Sao Paulo ( Brasil) is peppered with unique modern architectures which can take your breath away. And this contemporary spirit of the city seems to have rubbed off on Casa Pinheiros, the house we are about to explore today. Rendered by the architects at Ivan Ventura Arquitetura, the abode is stylish, comfy and equipped with sleek and futuristic designs and inspires the architects of India. Fluidic merging of different functional spaces is another attractive feature of the residence, while the quirky and bold bathroom will surely take you by surprise. A refreshing and earthy backyard ensures outdoor pleasures for the inhabitants.
This residence clearly follows an open plan layout which integrates the living area with the dining space and kitchen. The lack of unnecessary interior walls guarantees a feeling of expansiveness and airiness. But a subtle demarcation of different functional areas has been achieved with the help of the quirky staircase, which delicately separates the dining and kitchen from the living space.
Brick-finish walls add subtle rusticity and character to the white and bright environs of the living space. A plush couch and futuristic recliner provide cosy seating, while the dark rug makes for a significant contrasting touch. And the sleek and long console unit holding the TV is perfect for organising books and displaying framed art. But the icing on the cake is the set of sliding glass doors which integrate the living area with the verdant backyard. This way, you not only get to enjoy a serene and relaxing view, but sunlight streams in effortlessly as well.
The skeletal look of the cutting-edge staircase is nothing short of a showstopper. The sturdy and minimalistic white metal frame holds the wooden floating steps which take you to the upper storey of the house. And the way the structure curves while you descend, is simply inspiring. A sleek but solid handrail offers smart security while you are going up or coming down.
Sleek and smooth cabinets and drawers make the white and fuss-free kitchen a storage-friendly place. They accommodate the appliances beautifully too, while glass bricks on the backsplash allow diffused natural light to enter this space. Under-cabinet lights make execution of culinary chores easy, and brick-finish walls on either side make for a unique rustic appeal.
The bathroom with its gleaming black tiles and bold black sanitary wares is simply a stunner! Trendy pendant lights glam up the space, while framed posters lend a vibrant and retro feel here. The natural wooden stump which acts as a quirky shelf for books or toiletries, add a dollop of earthiness to this bathroom.
Slim wooden slats line the backyard patio for a warm and earthy ambiance, duly supported by the old red and white brick-finish walls. A stylish recliner lets you unwind in the midst of lush greenery, while a tree stump stands ready to hold a hot cup of coffee or books.
What a chic, futuristic yet earthy and retro home this is!