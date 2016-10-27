A 3BHK Family Apartment in Chennai

Colors play an important role when it comes to the interiors of a house and this house certainly nails it. Every corner of the house is filled with enchanting colors and practicality.

The designers of this family house have taken modern architecture a step forward with perfect setting and placement of every little element. The glow of lights can be seen all over the house and it's truly a visual treat. So, let’s take you on the tour of this house the homify way.