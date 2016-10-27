A 3BHK Family Apartment in Chennai

Colors play an important role when it comes to the interiors of a house and this house certainly nails it. Every corner of the house is filled with enchanting colors and practicality.
The designers of this family house have taken modern architecture a step forward with perfect setting and placement of every little element. The glow of lights can be seen all over the house and it's truly a visual treat. So, let’s take you on the tour of this house the homify way.
Take a quick look and the room showcases traditional furniture with a modern hint all over. It's great to see that everything is accounted at one place and nothing at all has been left out. In fact, there is even a dining area just behind the couch. While there is a lot of personal touch in the space, the color scheme is something you must notice.
From this angle, you can see the dining area covered in shades of light green. Little of the kitchen area can also be viewed from this end and it's soaked in the shade of lime yellow. Illuminated with beautiful lights, this corner of the house speaks of utter elegance.
The cabinet placed in this space is optimal for placing all the small and big items without creating any clutter. To add in the natural elements, there is a wall hanging in front of the dining tables.
The wooden cabinets here have three slots, one big and two smaller ones. Fitted to the wall, this cabinet is engraved with golden color bells. The designers have ensured that the texture goes well with the warm arrangement of the house.
The bedroom cabinet of the house is covered in vibrant shades of blue and white. Unlike the warm portions of the house, this room is leaving a cool impression behind.
We leave the room as well as the small cabinet placed in the corner. The window portion is covered with the curtains of blue and white, expressing the essence of the room subtly. To keep the room fresh, there lies a small flower vase containing fresh flower of red and yellow color.
The false ceiling of the house is gaining the utmost attention here. The lights embedded in this false ceiling are imparting the perfect light to the decorative pieces located in the corner of the bedroom. Just like the rest of the bedroom portion, even this area and ceiling is kept in the palette of blue and white. In contrast to the blue area, the bed is of black color.
This one is the cabinet of the second room, unlike the first one, it goes with simple wooden texture. The end portion of the cabinet is open space that can be used to showcase your luxurious belongings.
The second bedroom of this house is having huge cabinets and a master bed in wood textures. Along with the side table, there is even a standing watch next to the bed.
To maintain the spirit of a kid’s room, playful colors have been used here. The setting is joyful and fun for sure.
This is what a kid’s study room should look like. The color matches with the rest of the room and there is enough room for books, bags, and other stationeries. It’s a true delight for us and we look no further than what it contains.
Whether it is watching your favorite show or showcasing some memories, these beautiful arrangements suffice all the purposes.
