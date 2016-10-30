10 fabulous shower and bath combo

Decorating a bedroom with an upbeat style is rather easy, but the bathroom is generally downplayed because it is that intimate area which is left for personal use. Combining shower and bath gives you the best of both worlds, and we are here to prove how.
In this idea book, we have 10 modern bathrooms that are spacious, sophisticated, and defines the shower and bath combo in elegance.
The modern bathroom here meets the luxurious demands of the customer. The designer here went for a huge Jacuzzi sunk in a box to create a specific feature.
Even the shower room is spacious in this washroom which will always make you feel like you are at spa. Rectangular hollows act as open shelves in this washroom giving it an elegant look.
The shower space and bath here is clubbed in an enchanting way. The whole place is covered in white palette making it perfect to relax. A little mix of warm colors gives it the right touch of elegance. No doubt the designer thought of creating more space with the right hues.
Designed for the right dimension, the bathroom and shower area is separated by a glass wall. The entire space is soaked in warm wooden textures, except for the shelves that are done in black.
Complementing the space, there are wooden floor and small shelves fitted on the wall. For us, it is a great place to unwind the day.
The shower space with overhead rain shower is separated from the bath with a single glass wall. It has sliding glass doors opening into the bath space that has nude shades of gray on the wall and white on the floors. Materials like granite and marble makes the space a lavish spa like structure.
The bathroom here is illuminated with natural lights. The bath and shower area are separated from the rest through a glass wall. The brick tiles on the shower wall goes well with the rest of the space. The attention seeker here is the vibrant blue carpet.
This bathroom features a huge shower room with white textures. The luxurious floor complements the bright features of the bathroom well. There is enough space for all the bathroom essentials with different types of nozzles. White lights illuminate the space quite well and we do appreciate the lights hanging next to the bath. A perfect ambiance it is when you want to take a hot bath.
The shower enclosure over here is planned with colors of white. Its just the bath tub that acts as whole bathroom. And the great part? The shower is included in this tub only.
Clubbed beautifully, the bathroom and shower space is created with utmost elegance. Looks like this place is just what we want to distress at. The glass shower room is separated from the bathroom in a defined way. White bath with black head back is nothing less than a fairy tale here.
The shower cubicle here divides the wet and dry area in a pretty smart way. Different colors and textures have been utilized here to impart the right sense of coziness in the room. A small shower room stands in the bath itself without disturbing the rest of the place.
This is what we call a dream one. The proper mix of bathroom and shower it is, illuminated with lights all around. We really like the textures used on the walls of the shower room and it's surely adding the sense of drama.
