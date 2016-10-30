Your browser is out-of-date.

10 fabulous shower and bath combo

Ritika Tiwari
Levent Villa, Udesign Architecture Udesign Architecture Industrial style bathroom
Decorating a bedroom with an upbeat style is rather easy, but the bathroom is generally downplayed because it is that intimate area which is left for personal use. Combining shower and bath gives you the best of both worlds, and we are here to prove how.

In this idea book, we have 10 modern bathrooms that are spacious, sophisticated, and defines the shower and bath combo in elegance.

​Modern Bath

Bath & Shower View 2 Daman of Witham Ltd Modern bathroom
The modern bathroom here meets the luxurious demands of the customer. The designer here went for a huge Jacuzzi sunk in a box to create a specific feature. 

Even the shower room is spacious in this washroom which will always make you feel like you are at spa. Rectangular hollows act as open shelves in this washroom giving it an elegant look.

Clubbed beautifuly

Modern Bathroom homify Modern bathroom
The shower space and bath here is clubbed in an enchanting way. The whole place is covered in white palette making it perfect to relax. A little mix of warm colors gives it the right touch of elegance. No doubt the designer thought of creating more space with the right hues.

Warmth of bath

Casa CH, GLR Arquitectos GLR Arquitectos Modern bathroom
Designed for the right dimension, the bathroom and shower area is separated by a glass wall. The entire space is soaked in warm wooden textures, except for the shelves that are done in black. 

Complementing the space, there are wooden floor and small shelves fitted on the wall. For us, it is a great place to unwind the day.

​Corner shower

Baños by Brukman Chechik Arquitectos, LIVE IN LIVE IN Modern bathroom
The shower space with overhead rain shower is separated from the bath with a single glass wall. It has sliding glass doors opening into the bath space that has nude shades of gray on the wall and white on the floors. Materials like granite and marble makes the space a lavish spa like structure.

Created with elegance

Musterhaus Bad Vilbel, ARKITURA GmbH ARKITURA GmbH Modern bathroom
The bathroom here is illuminated with natural lights. The bath and shower area are separated from the rest through a glass wall. The brick tiles on the shower wall goes well with the rest of the space. The attention seeker here is the vibrant blue carpet. 

​Dream Shower

Suit Armonia de Contrastes, Ramon Soler Ramon Soler Modern bathroom
This bathroom features a huge shower room with white textures. The luxurious  floor complements the bright features of the bathroom well. There is enough space for all the bathroom essentials with different types of nozzles. White lights illuminate the space quite well and we do appreciate the lights  hanging next to the bath. A perfect ambiance it is when you want to take a hot bath.


​The Shower Enclosure

Vasche in ghisa, Gentry Home Gentry Home BathroomBathtubs & showers
The shower enclosure over here is planned with colors of white. Its just the bath tub that acts as whole bathroom. And the great part? The shower is included in this tub only. 

A big space

NEMI VILLA, INNERSPACE INNERSPACE Modern bathroom
Clubbed beautifully, the bathroom and shower space is created with utmost elegance. Looks like this place is just what we want to distress at. The glass shower room is separated from the bathroom in a defined way. White bath with black head back is nothing less than a fairy tale here.

​Shower Cubicle

Period Bath / Shower Architects Scotland Ltd BathroomBathtubs & showers
The shower cubicle here divides the wet and dry area in a pretty smart way.  Different colors and textures have been utilized here to impart the right sense of coziness in the room. A small shower room stands in the bath itself without disturbing the rest of the place.

​Dream Bathroom

Levent Villa, Udesign Architecture Udesign Architecture Industrial style bathroom
This is what we call a dream one. The proper mix of bathroom and shower it is, illuminated with lights all around. We really like the textures used on the walls of the shower room and it's surely adding the sense of drama.

Click here, for more such ideas.

A Luxurious Home in Bangalore for the Indian Family
Which one of these shower and bath combo inspired you the most?


