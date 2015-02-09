Once a relic of a bygone era, cut crystal is ubiquitous with wedding gift registries and grandma’s glass vitrine, holding pieces of stunningly intricate cut glass that were fetched and used for ‘best’, if at all—however, thanks to the boom of inspiration from Mad Men and Downton Abbey, this luxury material is back in vogue, and appearing throughout chic urbane homes and apartments. No longer are gorgeous decanters collecting dust in the basement or stifled in trunks, considered purely as precious heirlooms—cut crystal has made a comeback and is suitable for almost every domestic space.

Check out the following helpful hints and get some inspiration to update, renew and refresh your home with pieces of cut crystal and glass. Ensure your abode is illuminated, dazzling and 'on-trend' with the great examples below.