4 modern houses with their floor plans that you will love

Many times we come across fabulous homes in photographs, from the outside to the smallest details inside, but rarely have the opportunity to see some or all plans used to design and build these homes. In this ideabook, we'll show you four fantastic houses with design plans so that you can have a better picture of how they are distributed and designed and can get ideas for your own, with the help of our talented experts at homify. These houses are modern and contemporary styled which, no doubt, means they will put a spell on you and your creativity. Learn these ideas right here.
This house's interior design was seized by designer Mariangel Coghlan , showing us how the architectural plan makes this creative process:
The plan illuminates the elements that will be introduced within home as well as outside. It also helps to give us a better idea of the result we want to obtain, as well as the layout and furniture design. A simple and detailed plan makes it easier for us to grab the details when implementing this project technique.
If we see in the picture above of the ground plan, we can see the piano and dining in the drawing, which as we see here in reality, following the guidelines established in the project, making this social space a lovely area.
The first house we have in this book of ideas is a single family residence located in Barcelona, Spain, designed by the architects of Bravo Design. The house is divided into two floors, distributing social spaces on the first level and other rooms and living area kept in the privacy of the second level. In these drawings, we can see that distribution, as well as the facades of this beautiful and modern house.
This is how the house looks after it is built, with a little bit of changes in what was originally planned and projected to respond and adapt to the current ground conditions. Above all, the changes are made to improve design and works well on this job site.
The house is modern and simple with right angles and attractive texture given out by apparent bricks. Great ideas for your next project at home.
Now let 's look at the physical layout of another apartment, designed by Martins Lucena, who relies on colors to distinguish the different areas that make up the architectural program. The space is separated into social area, outdoor area, bedrooms, and bathrooms. This helps us to see that each of them does not lose relationship in spaces that shape up and have a continuity that helps to create better circulation within the project.
In the plane, we can see that the social area is distributed in an open plan, communicating both dining and living room and kitchen in a continuous space.
The result we see in this picture, in which we have an uninterrupted view of dining and living room, creating a sense of continuity and visual communication that is perfect for the coexistence of the residents of this apartment.
Architectural plans clearly communicate the ideas of architect and designer both the builder and the client, so there is no doubt and the work is executed according to plan. In this design done by AUNO50, we can clearly see the original state floor of the apartment, as well as the proposal of the designers clearly displayed in fully legible graphics and make clear the interventions to be made to achieve the result.
Thanks to a clear cut design plan, we can predict the results of the architectural design and execution of work; also relying on images and 3D models for better visualization of what you want to achieve. Today it is easy to have access to these tools and services by an expert who will help us to achieve optimum results in the overall projection of our residence or the intervention of a specific area.
If you want to learn more such projects and plans, keep browsing homify here.