Botanical Interiors

With winter in full swing it can often be challenging to imagine or remember the beauty and warmth of a summery sun shining in through the window, or perhaps a fresh spring breeze coupled with budding leaves that are beginning to adorn the street trees outside. Winter is grim, grisly and gloomy, the birds have stopped singing and getting out of bed in the morning is a ghastly and intimidating task—time to bring some of that spring sparkle back into your domestic space and turn that bleak and bare ambience into a bright, luminous and radiant space. The solution is simple, botanical elements and adornments.

Change up the atmosphere of your abode with springtime additions, decorations and embellishments, think vivid wallpapers, bright throw cushions, and stylish verdant themed furniture. Peruse the following chic examples and set your inner flower child free with some jazzy botanical themed home decor.