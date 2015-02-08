Neon furniture

When we think of neon, we think of the 80s and 90s—happy pants, disco flooring, inflatable furniture in radioactive pink or orange; back then neon was the hip interior decor alternative to bland and conventional. Balking the conservatism of your parents' era and incorporating neon themed style or design meant you were as generally considered as cool as Tom Cruise in Cocktail, you had moxie, you were spunky and you possessed spirit. However, as with all trends, having exhausted its time in the spotlight, neon came and went. Popping up sporadically over the next couple of decades, neon has now found its place in modern, classic, traditional and minimalistic designs—this striking collection of hues gives a space immense energy and daring zest.

But how to include these eye-catching elements within the domestic space? Consider solid tones instead of patterns, mix a hint of neon with a neutral scheme, and think ‘outside the box’; many stylish rooms can be enhanced with a bright feature or neon element—take a look at the following examples that perfectly blend a contemporary hint of neon and enhance their space with striking colour and pizzazz.