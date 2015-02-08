Neon furniture

When we think of neon, we think of the 80s and 90s—happy pants, disco flooring, inflatable furniture in radioactive pink or orange; back then neon was the hip interior decor alternative to bland and conventional. Balking the conservatism of your parents' era and incorporating neon themed style or design meant you were as generally considered as cool as Tom Cruise in Cocktail, you had moxie, you were spunky and you possessed spirit. However, as with all trends, having exhausted its time in the spotlight, neon came and went. Popping up sporadically over the next couple of decades, neon has now found its place in modern, classic, traditional and minimalistic designs—this striking collection of hues gives a space immense energy and daring zest.
But how to include these eye-catching elements within the domestic space? Consider solid tones instead of patterns, mix a hint of neon with a neutral scheme, and think ‘outside the box’; many stylish rooms can be enhanced with a bright feature or neon element—take a look at the following examples that perfectly blend a contemporary hint of neon and enhance their space with striking colour and pizzazz.
This example flawlessly illustrates the way neon can be combined with other bright colours to create a striking statement in any house or apartment—bright greens, reds, pinks and blues are combined with bolder and less luminous hues to break up the radiance and impart a deeper richer aesthetic. Emulate this design easily in your own domestic space; simply combine neon accessories with other muted hues, white walls, and bold black painted or dark timber furniture, for a space that’s stylish and spiritedly sophisticated.
If you thought you couldn’t incorporate neon into your bathroom, then think again—this space is enhanced by a bright neon yellow vanity that communicates liveliness, sparkle and confident style. Add to neon yellow fresh light timbers such as beechwood, indoor plants and contemporary reflective surfaces, such as mirrors or luxe metallic accessories.
If you are after a simple hint of neon, but don't know where to begin, consider an impermanent feature such as art, or a nifty wall hanging. This neon unicorn is dynamic, cute and creative, it will get guests talking and your domestic space will animate with illumination at its casual playfulness. Place this piece in a living space, or a space that will enjoy a large flow of traffic, as its sprightliness will encourage positive energy and plenty of character.
If one neon element isn’t enough, mix it up, combine some tones to create a space that is fun, playful and radiating spirit. If you are going to include multiple neon hues, remember to match them with some contrasting elements as well. Perhaps a mid-century retro armchair, a neutral handwoven rug, or a nice pastel wall colour—this will ensure your space is eclectic and embracing the neon hues, as well as coordinating them with subtler, more muted tones.
Who doesn’t love a bright and festive kitchen? This cake stand incorporates elements of minimalism and geometric angles to provide a resting place for one or many different baked delights. Coordinate this standout piece with white porcelain or bright metallics, and harmonise with simple elements to ensure the neon is the main event, and the centrepiece of your table.
If you have a balcony, small space, terrace or deck, it is imperative you make the most of that precious outdoor space and dress it with fun, peaceful or energetic pieces of furniture and plant life. This example utilises neon furniture with the soft green plant foliage to create a space that is enjoyable, flirty and takes advantage of the neutral tone of the architecture to blend a bright neon element.