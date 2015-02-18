Salon style wall decor

The French Salon marked a democratic revolution, it was a time when artists began responding to their public observers as opposed to the royal order, painted subjects and styles changed, as did the accessibility of art to the lower classes. Originally invented in 1670s Paris, the Académie royale de peinture et de sculpture (Royal Academy of Painting and Sculpture) hung their exhibition of recent graduates in one hall, and in doing so, to fit them all into such a tight space, pieces were displayed cosily above and next to each other. By 1737, the exhibitions were open to the general public. Salons were held in the Salon Carré, or square room of the Louvre and occurred annually or bi-annually. These days the salon-style wall is more of an aesthetically pleasing and timeless trend than political statement, but one that even nowadays manages to draw us in with its ability to artfully decorate a great expanse of wall, or wow us with immense character and charm.

Perhaps it is time to overhaul your sprawling walls and inject some atmosphere and charisma with a series of interesting and stimulating salon-themed hangings—check out the following examples below and get creative redecorating your plain or uninspired space.