An Elegant and Artistic Home in Bellary

Justwords Justwords
Modern houses
Today, we will take you on the tour of an elegant and classy house in Siruguppa town in the Bellary district, Karnataka. Mr. Manjunath’s residence has been rendered with taste and creativity by the architects at Hasta Architects, and its subtle luxurious vibe will leave a deep impression on you. Done up chiefly in sober and sophisticated tones of white, beige, grey, cream and beige, this residence entices with its arty decorative accents and sleek designs. So get ready to be wowed by stunning false ceilings, unique closet designs, smooth and glossy surfaces, chic furnishing and elements which combine different interesting materials with élan.

Powerful first impressions

East elevation
homify

East elevation

homify
homify
homify

Rendered in white concrete, beige-coloured stone accents and warm wooden slats, the facade looks extremely stylish and welcoming. Metal and glass make significant appearances too, especially for the large shaded balcony on the upper storey. The artful blending of different textures makes the facade interesting, while the delicate floral patterns on the gate hint at the artistic inclination of the owners.

The entrance makes a statement

Entrance Lobby
homify

Entrance Lobby

homify
homify
homify

Gleaming black tiles and a decorative panel made of beige-coloured stones lead you to the inviting wooden entrance door of the house. The door itself is a mix of sleek wooden panels, an ornately carved decorative metal strip, and a lavish-looking handle. The slim windows on its right make for a peek-a-boo effect that is very modern.

Auspicious touch

Lobby
homify

Lobby

homify
homify
homify

The entrance door opens to reveal a large niche decked with the enlarged photograph of Lord Ganesha, a Hindu deity believed to bring good fortune to the home. A trendy pendant light adds a contemporary glow to the traditional setting, while sliding glass doors on the right take you to the interiors of Pooja Room.

Modish living

living room
homify

living room

homify
homify
homify

The primarily white and cream environ of the living area is dotted with plush grey seating, so that you can entertain guests comfortably. A chic black and white coffee table along with a cosy, patterned rug holds the look together while a bunch of yellow flowers add life to the double height area. Stylish curtains and recessed lights make for a dreamy ambiance, while the three dimensional butterfly wall art in the corner make for an arty feel.

Ceiling grandeur

Living room ceiling
homify

Living room ceiling

homify
homify
homify

Intricately carved backlit wooden panels and skylights make the living room ceiling a grand affair. The chandelier looks exquisite, while softly glowing recessed lights add to the soothing appeal of the ceiling.

Smart and shiny kitchen

lacequered glass kitchen
homify

lacequered glass kitchen

homify
homify
homify

Gleaming white and black cabinets lend oodles of style and class to this U-shaped kitchen, where moving around and executing culinary chores are a piece of cake. Sleek strips of earthy-hued mosaic tiles break the monotony of white walls, while modern appliances promise urban comfort. The light-hued wooden floor is a cosy and inviting touch.


Designer bedroom

First floor master bedroom
homify

First floor master bedroom

homify
homify
homify

A sleek wooden platform holds the large and contemporary bed as well as the minimalistic side tables in this stylish and unique bedroom. From behind the quirky headboard, a wide wooden panel emerges and spans halfway across the false ceiling for an impressive appearance. it is decked with silvery squares of different sizes, and the same pattern is reflected on the dark wooden closet doors on the left. Black and artsy dandelion prints adorn the tall white closet near the window, and similar patterns can be seen on the slim panels on the ceiling as well. Silky grey drapes and a plush rug add cosy touches to this designer space.

Texture play for the staircase

Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

Materials like wood, glass and stainless steel come together to make a fashionable impact with the staircase of this abode. The floating steps and glass lend a feeling of openness, without compromising on the structural stability. The space under the landing has been effectively used too, by introducing a neat black panel with mirror above, and a stylish tall sink.

The sober yet classy colour palette of this traditional yet ultramodern residence surprises with its artistic renderings and unique designs. Here’s another tour that might interest you - A Gorgeous Modern Home in Goa.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


