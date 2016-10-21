An Elegant and Artistic Home in Bellary

Materials like wood, glass and stainless steel come together to make a fashionable impact with the staircase of this abode. The floating steps and glass lend a feeling of openness, without compromising on the structural stability. The space under the landing has been effectively used too, by introducing a neat black panel with mirror above, and a stylish tall sink.

The sober yet classy colour palette of this traditional yet ultramodern residence surprises with its artistic renderings and unique designs. Here’s another tour that might interest you - A Gorgeous Modern Home in Goa.