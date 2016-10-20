These 10 amazing stairs will leave you awestruck

The stairway in your homes isn’t meant only for serving the purpose connecting two levels. Steps can be used to create a stunning architectural feature that completely elevates your interiors, taking them from simple to spectacular.
If you are wondering how this is possible, we’ve put together this ideabook with 10 amazing staircases to give you a glimpse of how an innovative ladder design can enhance the beauty of your home.
Wrapped around a large cylindrical tank in the centre of the room, this gorgeous glass staircase takes functionality to a new level. The design, which employs glass on the steps as well as the banisters, ensures that the view of the aquarium isn’t compromised from anywhere in the home. In addition, the curved design is elegant and artistic!
The tempered and laminated glass steps in this modern design are almost invisible set against the white background of the wall on which they are fixed. The staircase resembles a ladder due to the lack of a handrail. The use of light wood in the surrounding area as well as the LED support rail on the wall completes the beautifully contemporary creation.
This staircase design is not only ultra-modern, but also makes full use of natural light to keep the interiors bright. The white floating steps almost blend into the surrounding walls, whereas the black frames of the window and ceiling glass panels provide a sleek contrast that brings sophistication to the home. The look borders on industrial.
A spiral staircase adds a lovely element into any space. In this home, classic wooden steps are paired with a smart black iron railing to create a memorable image that is trendy and elegant. Set against the contrast of exposed brick and white walls, the overall effect is that of a spectacular modern sculpture.
In a space that’s flooded with natural light, glass needs to be used with caution to not distract with too much brightness that affects the sensitivity of the eyes. However, in this design, opaque colours are used in the surroundings to deflect the brightness, and with sunlight shining through to create a play of light and shadow, the stairwell transforms into a beautiful artistic highlight.
In a modern, minimalist house, curves take the backseat and instead straight lined geometric shapes take priority in the décor. The clever use of wooden steps against the white background creates rectangular shapes that not only provide relief from the monotone, but also introduce an element of cubism into the design. LED lighting under the steps adds to the modern image.
The elegant curved design of the stairs presents a smooth transition between the levels of the home while simultaneously enhancing the beauty of the space with warmth added by wooden steps embedded with LED lights and the glass safety railing that wraps snugly around the stairs.
This classic wooden staircase is stunning with its beautiful balustrades. However, it doesn’t compromise on functionality as the space below the stairs is designed with built-in shelves that can be used for storing books or displaying photographs and décor accessories.
Sometimes a simple design can be executed to perfection to create a staircase that moves beyond functionality. The white walls and the light carpeting on this stairway are nothing special, but the contrast created by black frames along the wall on the passageway as well as the natural light coming in through the rectangular skylights elevates the ambiance to modern and sophisticated, giving it the look of an art gallery.
Lighting plays an important role in adding beauty to a space, and it works beautifully with staircases to paint a pretty picture. LED lamps are embedded into the gap between the steps and the side wall to create a shining border that adds a magical quality to the area.
