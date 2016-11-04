A Beautifully Furnished Apartment full of Great Ideas for your Home

Welcome to the famous and cosmopolitan Spanish city of Barcelona, which attracts countless tourists every year with its stunning artistic and architectural marvels. Here, we will today explore Vivienda – Cascada de Luz, an extremely stylish and innovatively planned residence by the interior designers and decorators at Miriam Barrio. From trendy furnishing and futuristic lights to tasteful designs and aesthetic use of colours, this home will inspire you immensely. Keep an eye out for how the usually overlooked nooks and crannies have been utilised beautifully, and the extremely practical and cosy children’s room. An open plan layout has further helped in upholding the contemporary spirit of the fashionable abode.
The large, brown and tufted leather ottoman acts as the coffee table in this stylish living room, and lends an elegant touch to the setting. Plush couches and armchairs offer comfy seating, while colourful cushions spice up the white, black and wooden environs. The sleek TV has been mounted right above the modern fireplace, while the nook on its right has been used brilliantly for cosy seating and storage. Aesthetically illuminated cubbies above the slim wooden seat hold books and knickknacks.
Minimalistic but trendy wooden chairs surround a large but modish table to make mealtimes elegant and pleasurable in the dining space. The futuristic and blue light hanging above the table boasts of a quirky black metal frame for a unique look, while the mirror above the sideboard features a yellow border for fun. A snazzy bar counter accompanied by black and wooden stools separates the dining space from the almost open kitchen.
Gleaming chrome appliances, sober grey and white tones, industrial chic pendant lamps, and a large and sensible island make the kitchen a smart and pleasing place. A simple breakfast nook lies beyond the island where you can grab a quick bite whenever hunger strikes. What we especially love here is the door and wall made of wood and glass slats, which separate the kitchen from the more private quarters of the home.
Check out this compact but plush seating arrangement under the chic staircase that leads to the terrace. Floating wooden steps allow light to fall magically in stripes across the nook, while a pretty niche holds books, artwork and a potted green.
Bedside lights enclosed in quirky black metal cages take this otherwise simple bedroom to a whole new level of uniqueness. Soft, neutral tones dominate the bed, making the space perfect for unadulterated relaxation.
The children’s room surprises with its lavish doses of bold and cheery hues like red, blue, sea-green, pink and more. A wall-mounted desk with cute little storage units and revolving chairs motivate the kids to study, while large glass windows bring in oodles of sunlight for a lively ambiance. The beds are on either side, and are accompanied by numerous floating and colourful shelves to organise toys, books, photographs and so on.
The staircase you saw before enjoys a sleek glass enclosure which demarcates it from the open terrace. The ceiling of this enclosure is decked with stylish pendant lights for a glamorous look and feel, while the mirrors on the wall enhance the gorgeous appeal with their reflective property.
