Vibrant and Trendy Ideas for a City Home

A wall-mounted desk intelligently saves floor space in this compact study nook. Proximity to a large window ensures that sunlight fills the space with cheer and positivity. The presence of a sleek shelf and practical wall-mounted cubbies help the child to organise books, playthings, photos and knickknacks easily.

Armed with clever organisation solutions, bold hues and sleek accents, this duplex has inspired us tremendously.