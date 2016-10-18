Vibrant and Trendy Ideas for a City Home

Brasilia, the teeming capital of Brazil is dotted with ultramodern architectures and is a highly planned city. It is here that we came across a fashionable and contemporary duplex called ME, rendered by the architects at 285 Arquitetura E Urbanismo. Adorned with chic furniture and sleek, practical designs, this abode is simple yet elegant. Vibrant and bold hues like red, yellow and black pop up here and there as elements of fun, while sensible storage solutions make this home a convenient place for urban living, inspiring Indian city homes.
Sunny yellow makes a dazzling entry in this smart, modular kitchen by spicing up the countertop incredibly. Smooth and gleaming white cabinets and shelves address storage needs efficiently, while stylish chrome appliances and minimalistic fixtures enhance the beauty of the space. Gorgeously patterned tiles on the backsplash steal the show too, and match step with the yellow countertop.
A plush and creamy white sectional takes up most of the space in the simple yet sophisticated living area. It faces a sleek entertainment unit, while a stylish tripod lamp and trendy coffee tables add pizzazz to the space. Earthy-hued blinds control the amount of sunlight flooding the room, while the brilliant blue rug lends a dollop of liveliness here.
The narrow sliver of space between the living space couch and the glass doors leading to the balcony has been put to excellent use by introducing a sleek storage unit and a tripod stool which holds a pretty vase of fresh flowers.
A generous splash of black on the chairs, on the staircase as well as the wall under it, and the chic pendant lamp, make the dining space a bold and snazzy affair. The chairs have stylish wooden legs and have been arranged around a round glass-topped table to encourage cosy conversations. A longish mirror on the black wall lends the illusion of additional space, while the dash of bright red on the sideboard cheers things up here. The striped floor rug and the black and white artworks above the sideboard cater to aesthetic appeal.
The bed is sleek but comfy, and matches perfect step with the red side table and red shelf above the headboard. A large window allows ample natural light to filter into the room, while the mirrored door of the closet door makes the bedroom appear more spacious.
A wall-mounted desk intelligently saves floor space in this compact study nook. Proximity to a large window ensures that sunlight fills the space with cheer and positivity. The presence of a sleek shelf and practical wall-mounted cubbies help the child to organise books, playthings, photos and knickknacks easily.
Armed with clever organisation solutions, bold hues and sleek accents, this duplex has inspired us tremendously.