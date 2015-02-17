Print profile: cowhide

Forget about that dated Wild West influenced decor—cowhide is a serious participant in 2015’s interior design trends. Cowhide or cow inspired print is probably not the first thing you think of when deciding to update the decor of your home, but this versatile and increasingly timeless pattern can offer a stylish and hardwearing alternative to other more common prints. This natural product, or by-product of the food industry from cattle, can these days be made artificially to be just as hardwearing as its natural counterpart and feel impossibly real. Cowhide offers many features that other rugs and furniture do not. Firstly there is a myriad of different colours and styles available; secondly, it is one of the most durable textiles available, standing up to stains, heavy foot traffic and constant wear and tear like no other material.

If you are looking for a new and exciting addition to your home that is in vogue and on-trend, look no further than a cowhide rug—whether your preference is real or faux, take a look at the below examples and find a statement piece for your house or apartment.