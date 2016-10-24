9 Diwali decoration ideas for the Apartment

Diwali is just a week away now, and that means you do not have much time to decorate your apartment and make it the talk of the town.

To help you add elegant Diwali decorations , we have enlisted a few simple, yet classic ideas. Our complete focus was on lights and vibrant colors that symbolize the true spirit of Diwali. So, this Diwali let your apartment speak on behalf of you with the below-listed ideas: