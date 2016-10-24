Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

9 Diwali decoration ideas for the Apartment

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Greater Kailash Residence , The Brick Studio The Brick Studio Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

Diwali is just a week away now, and that means you do not have much time to decorate your apartment and make it the talk of the town.

To help you add elegant Diwali decorations , we have enlisted a few simple, yet classic ideas. Our complete focus was on lights and vibrant colors that symbolize the true spirit of Diwali. So, this Diwali let your apartment speak on behalf of you with the below-listed ideas:

​Get Golden Lights

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

This time of the the market is full of trendy and modern lights. While you might feel like going for some subtle lights, you have to remember that this is Diwali when nothing can be over the top. That is why we recommend golden lights.

It is said that golden lights welcome the goddess of wealth and luxury, Goddess Laxmi.

​Lamp Shades

Interiors of Apartment at Parsvnath City Jodhpur, HGCG Architects HGCG Architects Modern style bedroom
HGCG Architects

Interiors of Apartment at Parsvnath City Jodhpur

HGCG Architects
HGCG Architects
HGCG Architects

While changing wall light fixtures can be difficult on Diwali eve, you can always get some new lamp shades to give your apartment a new twist. The type of lamps completely depends on you, you can either go for some classic yellow lamp shades or choose some vintage ones.

​Green Light Effect

House Interiors, Innovate Interiors & Fabricators Innovate Interiors & Fabricators Asian style living room
Innovate Interiors &amp; Fabricators

House Interiors

Innovate Interiors & Fabricators
Innovate Interiors &amp; Fabricators
Innovate Interiors & Fabricators

If you are one of the eco-friendly people who absolutely hates the fire crackers on Diwali, then why not make your guests more aware of that by adding greenery to your decor? 

For instance, the lamp shades here have been covered with fake shrubs to give the entire deocr a more earthy and fresh look.

​Lights within the wall

Greater Kailash Residence , The Brick Studio The Brick Studio Modern living room Furniture,Property,Bathtub,Plant,Comfort,Building,Couch,Tap,Interior design,Living room
The Brick Studio

Greater Kailash Residence

The Brick Studio
The Brick Studio
The Brick Studio

If you still have time to get some fittings done, then get lights installed in your apartment's wall. By adding lights in the wall, not only is the room perfectly lit up, but they also make for a great spot to get your annual Diwali pictures. 

For instance, the designers of this house found a great and contemporary way to incorporate lights on the front wall.

​Go for prints

Living Room KREATIVE HOUSE Eclectic style living room Plywood White Couch,Furniture,Building,Interior design,Lighting,House,Living room,Floor,Flooring,Real estate
KREATIVE HOUSE

Living Room

KREATIVE HOUSE
KREATIVE HOUSE
KREATIVE HOUSE

Instead of the wall paints, you can go for prints or wall papers for your house. The white walls in this house are highlighted with flower prints. The design is ethnic, fulfilling and yet, minimal. We have not seen a better implementation of flower motifs and it does go with the festive decor as well.

Brighten your living room

Residential project by interior designer saykaran jangid chennai abc interiors india BedroomSofas & chaise longue
abc interiors india

Residential project by interior designer saykaran jangid chennai

abc interiors india
abc interiors india
abc interiors india

It's always the living room that catches the first attention of your guests and this festive season, you really need to impress them. Go for pastel colors and illuminate the room with white lights.


​Bright bedrooms

Glamour Bedroom homify Bedroom
homify

Glamour Bedroom

homify
homify
homify

Extend the celebrations to your bedroom by playing with textures and lights. The lights in this bedroom with crystal beading are the perfect way to add modern charm and the essence of celebration to your apartment. 

Even when the lights are off, these crystals are going to twinkle like stars, and this is what Diwali is all about. The mirror is a great way to further add serenity to the ambiance of the room.

Add grandeur with hanging lamps

kitchen , ajinkyainteriors ajinkyainteriors Modern kitchen
ajinkyainteriors

kitchen

ajinkyainteriors
ajinkyainteriors
ajinkyainteriors

Every one has candles and lamps at their houses on Diwali, so how will you make your house stand apart? Well, for starters, you can use hanging lamps like these to completely transform the aura of your house. he choice of place is yours whether you want to sleep under this constellation or leave it back to the living room. 

Go for a Victorian Setup

Polstergarnituren, Finkeldei Polstermöbel GmbH Finkeldei Polstermöbel GmbH Living room
Finkeldei Polstermöbel GmbH

Finkeldei Polstermöbel GmbH
Finkeldei Polstermöbel GmbH
Finkeldei Polstermöbel GmbH

If you think chandeliers can only be used in big bungalows, then you are absolutely wrong. Today, chandeliers come in all shapes and sizes and you can definitely find one that perfectly suits your apartment.

If you liked this post, click here, for more such home décor ideas.

12 ways to add texture to your walls
Which one of these ideas inspired you the most?


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks