9 Diwali decoration ideas for the Apartment

Diwali is just a week away now, and that means you do not have much time to decorate your apartment and make it the talk of the town.
To help you add elegant Diwali decorations , we have enlisted a few simple, yet classic ideas. Our complete focus was on lights and vibrant colors that symbolize the true spirit of Diwali. So, this Diwali let your apartment speak on behalf of you with the below-listed ideas:
This time of the the market is full of trendy and modern lights. While you might feel like going for some subtle lights, you have to remember that this is Diwali when nothing can be over the top. That is why we recommend golden lights.
It is said that golden lights welcome the goddess of wealth and luxury, Goddess Laxmi.
While changing wall light fixtures can be difficult on Diwali eve, you can always get some new lamp shades to give your apartment a new twist. The type of lamps completely depends on you, you can either go for some classic yellow lamp shades or choose some vintage ones.
If you are one of the eco-friendly people who absolutely hates the fire crackers on Diwali, then why not make your guests more aware of that by adding greenery to your decor?
For instance, the lamp shades here have been covered with fake shrubs to give the entire deocr a more earthy and fresh look.
If you still have time to get some fittings done, then get lights installed in your apartment's wall. By adding lights in the wall, not only is the room perfectly lit up, but they also make for a great spot to get your annual Diwali pictures.
For instance, the designers of this house found a great and contemporary way to incorporate lights on the front wall.
Instead of the wall paints, you can go for prints or wall papers for your house. The white walls in this house are highlighted with flower prints. The design is ethnic, fulfilling and yet, minimal. We have not seen a better implementation of flower motifs and it does go with the festive decor as well.
It's always the living room that catches the first attention of your guests and this festive season, you really need to impress them. Go for pastel colors and illuminate the room with white lights.
Extend the celebrations to your bedroom by playing with textures and lights. The lights in this bedroom with crystal beading are the perfect way to add modern charm and the essence of celebration to your apartment.
Even when the lights are off, these crystals are going to twinkle like stars, and this is what Diwali is all about. The mirror is a great way to further add serenity to the ambiance of the room.
Every one has candles and lamps at their houses on Diwali, so how will you make your house stand apart? Well, for starters, you can use hanging lamps like these to completely transform the aura of your house. he choice of place is yours whether you want to sleep under this constellation or leave it back to the living room.
If you think chandeliers can only be used in big bungalows, then you are absolutely wrong. Today, chandeliers come in all shapes and sizes and you can definitely find one that perfectly suits your apartment.
If you liked this post, click here, for more such home décor ideas.