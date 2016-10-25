Your browser is out-of-date.

The secrets of the passive house

Minimalist dining room
Passive houses are quite a rave these days. They are eco-friendly houses that are meant for saving energy and improving the sense of privacy. This living space trend has received a certificate for efficient completion of construction and confidential testing. 

If you are still unsure about them, let's show you the warm and friendly feeling of this passive construction. 

​Exterior

Since these houses are built as a way to meet the needs of non-insulated homes with thermal insulation, the construction of the wall included in a passive house can be done at reasonable costs. This was a rough view; now let’s show you the inner beauty of the house and the reason behind its rising popularity.

​Enter the House

Minimalist dining room
Once you step in the house, you come across a living room with floor-to-ceiling window that leads to the terrace. Doors and high insulation windows are being used here in the form of the passive system. The heat recovery system used in the house is making it a high-performance one. The ceiling here is neatly constructed with an indirect lighting all around except for the center.

​Dining Area

Minimalist kitchen
We looked around the living room and now, it’s the time for a trip to the kitchen and dining area. While creating a Passive house, the best bait is choosing eco-friendly materials, no matter what portion of house it is. Because of this, the atmosphere tends to impart the feeling of warmth and stability. Look at this glorious setting; it gives the sense of fresh air and practicality with every angle.

​Bathrooms

Minimalist bathroom
Even the bathrooms are quite large and well-maintained, but it is surely not flashy. The color of cabinets and wash basin here makes the bathroom appear a bit larger than it actually is. As a matter of fact, even glasses accompany in serving this purpose. The humidity of the space is controlled by the insulating effects and that’s what a passive house is all about.

​Space below the stairs

Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
In most of the houses, the stair space is left as a cold and dark corner, but the passive house hallway is neither dark nor cold. Designed to accept the natural light, this house keeps the place illuminated and fresh. As a result of the Heating Contractors, the heat escaping to the outside is warm.

​Rooms

Minimalist bedroom
We spend a lot of time in our living room and that makes it an important part of the interior. Passive houses heading to the south is designed to accept the sunlight and it is the best setting we can think of making it warm in winter. To maintain the temperature in the summers, proper ventilation has been offered in the place.


Second Floor Terrace

Minimalist balcony, veranda & terrace
The second floor of the house has a terrace leading to the outside area. Both the cooling and heating efficiency is significantly higher as the system is connected to the outside area.The terrace of the second floor is neatly created with glass balustrade. Even the floor and ceiling is designed to add warmth to the atmosphere.

​Advertisements hall

Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Advertisement hall seems to meet a detailed description of the passive house. In this passive house, you can boast excellent thermal insulation and spend the winter with least heating equipment.

If you want more house ideas, let's click here.

Which part of this passive house inspired you the most


