A simple house with art deco elegance in New Delhi

For today’s home tour, we are in a leafy green neighbourhood of Panchkula, Haryana, where design professionals at Renu Soni Interior Design have built a family home that is extremely savvy and yet subtle even as it brings a few art deco elements on board. The home exemplifies the elegance of the posh neighborhood where it is placed.
What this home possibly shows us is that often a very simple and functional home ends up being very beautiful. The design team has ensured that the subtle drama is played out in the various elements used to style this home. Let us take a tour to know more!
The main hall has a stunning colour palette that is subtle yet solid. The royal aquamarine blue has been rendered in a solid shade that seems borrowed from the deepest parts of the ocean. Lighter shades of blue dot the sandy beige couches that look straight out of a royal tent in the middle of a desert. This combination mirrors an Egyptian scheme with an artistic touch rendered by the abstract patterned rug. Solid teak wood lines the sides of the couches as well as the coffee table and bureau. A muted sea green wall is lit with a row of lights for a glowing effect.
The spacious home has several lounge areas, out of which this one is the most well-equipped with a projector screen. The entertainment unit sits snugly below, while a linear couch wrapped with shelves on the side can be seen. Single sink in chairs with a whimsical cutwork pattern in the wooden arms make quite a statement while the tiered coffee table and white screen make for an artistic effect.
This home is littered with artistic looking nooks like this one. The gold and black bureau has a beautifully carved handle with storks on one side and a vase on the other. The earthy and luxurious beauty of the corner is completed with the addition of the Mughal style peacock paining above.
The dining room of the home is a stately space that makes use of the art deco elements in a subtle and artistic way. The chairs dip on top for a quirky feel and the simple curved legs of the table make for a classic vibe. A hint of playfulness comes from the white screen and its vein like pattern while a mirror and bureau greet visitors from their position against the sea green wall with its gold highlights.
The home has a luxurious vibe that meets a simple artistic form of design. The gold leather ottoman and the simple bureau give company to each other as whimsical elements line the top of the bureau. The artistic rug ties it all in as the screen on the side lets in natural light. Here is another story that might pique your interest - A 4300sqft Home in Bengaluru with Fabulous furnishing!