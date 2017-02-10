A simple house with art deco elegance in New Delhi

For today’s home tour, we are in a leafy green neighbourhood of Panchkula, Haryana, where design professionals at Renu Soni Interior Design have built a family home that is extremely savvy and yet subtle even as it brings a few art deco elements on board. The home exemplifies the elegance of the posh neighborhood where it is placed.

What this home possibly shows us is that often a very simple and functional home ends up being very beautiful. The design team has ensured that the subtle drama is played out in the various elements used to style this home. Let us take a tour to know more!