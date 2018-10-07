Your browser is out-of-date.

6 Vastu tips for Increasing Positive Energy in Your Home

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
Wandtatoos - Wand- und Fliessenaufkleber - Wall decal, Der Lebensfreude Laden Der Lebensfreude Laden Asian style walls & floors Synthetic Multicolored
As an ancient Indian architectural science, Vastu Shastra prescribes certain principles of home design, which are aimed at increasing the flow of positive energy in a home. Some home owners build their houses according to vastu principles, which include using directional guidelines regarding the placement of specific rooms or features of the home.

While this isn’t an option in modern apartments, the best part about vastu is that you can use its principles to decorate your apartment to bring positivity to your home. In this ideabook, we’ve highlighted 6 home décor tips that vastu prescribes for increasing health, wealth and harmony.

1. Airy, clean and clutter-free

A home that is clean and organized instantly relaxes its inhabitants. Ensure that you have sufficient storage space in your home for putting away things once they are used so that the rooms look neat at all times. Open and airy rooms also bring in positive energy, so create a couple of open spaces where the family can enjoy bonding in a tranquil and cosy setting.

2. Add colour

Using colour in your homes not only provides relief from the monotony of plain white or cream walls, but also adds brightness to the home, thereby lifting the positivity in the ambiance. However, make sure that you use the right colours. Blue, green and yellow are ideal for setting a relaxing or vibrant mood in a room. As far as possible avoid using a large amount of black as it brings negativity. Bright and bold shades such as red and purple are good in small doses, but you don’t want them to overpower a room with too much energy, taking away the serenity.

3. Bring in nature

Nature has a way of adding tranquillity and positivity to an area. Decorate your home with flower arrangements, potted plants or even floating some petals in an urn to add a refreshing element to any room. However, keep in mind that just as fresh flowers and plants increase positive energy, a wilted arrangement or plant can add negativity. Refresh the water in your flower vases regularly, and replace arrangements before they wilt.

4. Decorate with mirrors

Mirrors are commonly used by vastu practitioners as a tool for remedying defects in the design or energy inside a home. If placed correctly, they can bring in wealth and happiness into the home. It serves as a tool for reflecting positive energy throughout the area. Hence, you should not place a mirror facing your main door as it might deflect the energy that enters the home. Similarly, placing a mirror opposite a bed is not recommended. Instead, place a dressing table adjacent to your bed so that it doesn’t reflect it.

5. Happy walls

Adding images or photographs such as happy family pictures or calming landscapes can increase the positivity in any area. Use images of the sunrise, the ocean or a waterfall to increase the flow of energy. Avoid images of death, hunger or any other negative element as this might have adverse effects on the inhabitants of the home.

6. Use Vastu accessories

Just like Feng Shui uses the laughing Buddha or coins to correct the energy flow in a home, Vastu employs pyramids or yantra to harmonize negative energies in your home. Usually, glass or crystal pyramids are used for this purpose.

If you need more tips on using vastu in your home, check out this ideabook.

TV unit ideas by interior designers in Mumbai
Do you have any other vastu tips to share? Leave a reply in the comments.


