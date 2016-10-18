An Exotic and Cosy Home in Rajkot

In the modernised Indian city of Rajkot in Gujarat, we chanced upon this stunning NRI project which is a power play of beautiful colours and intriguing patterns. Unique decorative accents and varied types of creative lighting make this abode a stylish and comfy place to live in. You will come across customised and arty partitions, clever demarcation of functional spaces, hints of rusticity and even a dash of old world magic here. Luxurious and tasteful living finds a whole new meaning in this abode rendered by the designers at Intraspace.
Decked with elegant grey and teal sofas, a gorgeous boldly striped armchair, and a trendy coffee table, the living space looks subtly opulent and very lively. Colourful patterned cushions and a plush rug add pizzazz to the area, while large vases add a hint of originality to the decor. We love the stylishly illuminated niche surrounded by an earthy wooden frame, which creates a classy statement in this space.
A sleek wooden and backlit panel has been mounted above the glossy sideboard, to house the television in the living room. Decorative candleholders up the style quotient of the setting, and a chic chandelier offers soothing illumination. But what relay left us impressed is the three dimensional floral wall decor here.
A couple of steps lead you from the living space to the dining area, which is on a higher level and enjoys the privacy offered by a clear glass panel and a stylish waterfall. The water feature fills the home with an unmistakeable sense of serenity as well.
The open U-shaped kitchen integrates with the dining space nicely, and allows the chef to easily socialise as well. The sleek wooden beams on the ceiling and the wooden cabinets and furniture make this area fashionably rustic, cosy and inviting. Striped upholstery in the dining area and sleek storage solutions in the kitchen make eating and cooking a trendy affair here. An aesthetic mix of softly glowing sconce, pendant and accent lights contribute to the soothing and comfy ambiance here.
It’s impossible to miss the ornately carved wooden panel which has been customised to fit the contours of the arch, so that the dining area can be delicately separated from more private quarters. It looks stunning and exclusive! The wall opposite is eye-catching too, with chic semi-circular shelves floating against the wall holding softly glowing candles.
A four-poster bed with buttery yellow drapes takes the centre stage in this simple yet luxurious bedroom. The window screens flaunt beautiful golden prints, while a filigreed panel on the ceiling allow natural light to flood the room. Comfort and tranquillity are assured here.
Filled with arty and luxurious touches, this brilliantly lit and uniquely adorned Rajkot home is a stunner.