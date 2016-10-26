5 small but fabulous bathrooms

The trendy bathroom here is a bright and cheerful region with an entire wall devoted to colorful moons of varied sizes.

The other sections are in simple shades of white and deep pink that provide a perfect foil for the bright multi-hued wall. Floating wooden counter carries out twin responsibilities of supporting the wash basin and adding stylish storage area to the tiny bathroom.

If you need some more inspiration to renovate your small bathroom here are few more ideas to explore.