An 860Sqft flat divided in a smart way

An advantage of white kitchen is the clean and pristine atmosphere it provides giving an instant lift to anyone walking into it for both eating and cooking. Instead of dividing it into separate sections for cooking and prepping which is the usual style, every activity has been combined into one work desk.

Creamy white cabinets along the walls stand like sentinels around the all white island that has a lovely white lacquer finish. Bright lavender mat on the cooking side keeps the floor clean of debris.