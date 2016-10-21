Your browser is out-of-date.

An 860Sqft flat divided in a smart way

Rita Deo Rita Deo
Radiant White, ristrutturami ristrutturami Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
A tiny apartment of 860 Sqft may be challenging to most interior decorators or designers but to Milano based decorators Ristrutturami it was an opportunity to showcase their creativity. While radiant white walls and roof were applied to create a spacious canvas, neutral accents of pale yellow and blue brought in visible barriers between the rooms across the open floor layout. If you are looking for design inspiration to decorate all white interiors without the region ending up like a hospital then this minimalist décor will be a good fit.

Natural light

Radiant White, ristrutturami ristrutturami Minimalist living room
Natural light and windows bring visual energy into a small room and from this angle it shows how the entire charming living room appears bright and spacious even during daytime. Pale grey floor tones down the white brightness of walls and roof while stylish simple furniture enforces its minimalist styling.

Open floor layout

Radiant White, ristrutturami ristrutturami Minimalist living room
From this angle at entrance to living area, open floor design of the region brings all three sections of the house into onlookers’ vision.Cleverly divided by pillars, each room has its own distinct flavour in the form of furniture design and décor. Every section has been brightly lit by recessed ceiling lights that enhance the visual space in partnership with white background. ;

Display zone

Radiant White, ristrutturami ristrutturami Minimalist living room
Eclectic combination of open shelves in white and box style cabinets in pale yellow turn an ordinary display region into a place of depth and interest. A quintessence wall has become a display region of trendy cabinetry and latest electronics, while the white background here shows why it is the most refreshing color of the spectrum.

Relax in comfort

Radiant White, ristrutturami ristrutturami Minimalist living room
The furniture is comfortable and simple to maintain the mood or minimalism and make the region appear spacious. The decor is simple but comfortable and as we have seen with eclectic combination of shelves and cabinets holding their place of pride around a special television. The wide grey sofa is perfectly designed for three people to sit and enjoy the television and relax themselves on peppy yellow cushions that are in similar color tone to the futon.

Fine dine

Radiant White, ristrutturami ristrutturami Minimalist kitchen
 Moon shaped ceiling lights give a stylish vibe to this minimalist dining area clad in white that is closely connected to the open kitchen with a stylish bar.  Placing the all white dining set with pretty round table at the corner instead of the center of the room opens up the space before the kitchen making it look wide and spacious.

White kitchen

Radiant White, ristrutturami ristrutturami Minimalist kitchen
An advantage of white kitchen is the clean and pristine atmosphere it provides giving an instant lift to anyone walking into it for both eating and cooking. Instead of dividing it into separate sections for cooking and prepping which is the usual style, every activity has been combined into one work desk.   

Creamy white cabinets along the walls stand like sentinels around the all white island that has a lovely white lacquer finish. Bright lavender mat on the cooking side keeps the floor clean of debris.


Not as small as you think

Radiant White, ristrutturami ristrutturami Minimalist kitchen
The smart kitchen has been designed to meet all requirements and appears small from some angles but from behind the counter one can have a clearer idea about its length and breadth. The wide counter designed like a square island has the cooking range and washing region within close proximity to make washing and prepping effortless tasks.

Breakfast bar

Radiant White, ristrutturami ristrutturami Minimalist kitchen
The kitchen counter has a breakfast bar extension which is all in grey to distinguish it from the cooking area. It can also be used as a self service area to keep serving dishes for guests to serve themselves whenever there is a party at home.

Master bedroom

Radiant White, ristrutturami ristrutturami Minimalist bedroom
Beauty of bright white walls is enhanced by colorful beadspread while perky blue nightstand brings a lighthearted element to this all white bedroom. Lacy curtains bring in daylight to keep the region bright and colourful even during the day.

Shower cabinet

Radiant White, ristrutturami ristrutturami Minimalist bathroom
The wall separating the bedroom from the bathroom wall has been cleverly used to set up a spacious shower cabinet with a modern glass door.

Ensuite bathroom

Radiant White, ristrutturami ristrutturami Minimalist bedroom
Located off the master bedroom is a spacious en-suite bathroom for the convenience of users with all modern gadgets and sanitary-ware.

All white bathroom?

Radiant White, ristrutturami ristrutturami Minimalist bathroom
Elegant and exquisitely designed, every inch of this almost white bathroom makes clever use of lights and available space to focus on comfort. Though white is the prominent tone here, stylish blue cabinet and grey floor bring a dash of color in the region. By placing the wide mirror before the lights and close to the window, bathroom designers have ensured that there is no shortage of brightness or fresh air in the region.

Blue cabinet

Radiant White, ristrutturami ristrutturami Minimalist bathroom
 Instead of a standard counter, we have here an elongated sink to keep essentials on the side. Colorful accent is provided by the storage cabinet in bright blue alongside the sink that serves as a counter extension. Other elegant elements like the heated drying rack, white box and trendy mirror show why radiant white can make such a powerful statement!

Corridor mirror

Radiant White, ristrutturami ristrutturami Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Elegant and large corridor mirror framed in bright lavender breaks the monotony of a this all white corridor.

Play with mirrors

Radiant White, ristrutturami ristrutturami Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Cleverly framed in lavender, the rectangular and elongated design of this mirror keeps one guessing if they are walking into a room or stepping out into the corridor.

Looking for more ideas to design a small house? Then this Studio Flat designed for bachelor life should interest you.

Which part of this home did you like the best? Do let us know in your comments below.


Discover home inspiration!

